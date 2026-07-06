As the first week of NBA free agency played out, Detroit Pistons fans have been wondering if there is a bigger move in play for their team.

Some NBA rumors have tossed Kevin Durant’s name in the mix.

When Kevin Durant posted a photo of himself rocking what looks like a Detroit-themed hat on July 6, it left Pistons fans speculating on social media.

Pistons Fans Fire Up Trade Speculation After Kevin Durant Instagram Post

“Kevin Durant posted this a few minutes ago on his Instagram. KD to the Detroit Pistons? 👀 🐐,” Motor_City_DET wrote on X.

“Could be a statement but could be a trolling too,” Grant Mehl responded.

“Kevin Durant just posted this picture on his Instagram 👀 ARE WE ABOUT TO GET KD TO THE DETROIT PISTONS,” Officialctpod added.

Is Kevin Durant Teasing A Trade To The Pistons?

Unfortunately for excited Pistons fans, Durant is not wearing a Detroit hat in his latest post.

It’s a hat that Durant has been seen wearing before, and comes from Drip Sold Separate.

Durant is just one of many basketball stars to don the brand, which was started by Taron Barnes from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Durant’s NBA Future

The rumors regarding Durant’s potential move to the Pistons haven’t gained enough steam to believe it’s a strong possibility at this time.

In fact, it’s been a quiet offseason for Durant and the Houston Rockets, who dropped out of the NBA Playoffs in the first round, despite being heavily favored against the Luka Doncic-less Los Angeles Lakers.

The 37-year-old Durant remains one of the top players in the game.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Durant played in 78 games. He shot 52.0% from the field and hit on 41.3% of his threes.

Durant produced averages of 26.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

The Pistons have been star hunting, with clear pursuits of players such as Austin Reaves, Tyler Herro, and Trey Murphy III.

Some of their top moves so far have been the signing of John Collins and the trade for the veteran OKC sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.

Nothing should be off the table when it comes to big-name hunting, but Durant’s latest Instagram post doesn’t seem to add any real weight to the recent rumors.