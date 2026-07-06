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Pistons Fans Fire Up Trade Speculation After Kevin Durant Instagram Post

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Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks
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DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets walks backcourt during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 03, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As the first week of NBA free agency played out, Detroit Pistons fans have been wondering if there is a bigger move in play for their team.

Some NBA rumors have tossed Kevin Durant’s name in the mix.

When Kevin Durant posted a photo of himself rocking what looks like a Detroit-themed hat on July 6, it left Pistons fans speculating on social media.

Pistons Fans Fire Up Trade Speculation After Kevin Durant Instagram Post

Kevin Durant

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 07: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets reacts to a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“Kevin Durant posted this a few minutes ago on his Instagram. KD to the Detroit Pistons? 👀 🐐,” Motor_City_DET wrote on X.

“Could be a statement but could be a trolling too,” Grant Mehl responded.

“Kevin Durant just posted this picture on his Instagram 👀 ARE WE ABOUT TO GET KD TO THE DETROIT PISTONS,” Officialctpod added.

Is Kevin Durant Teasing A Trade To The Pistons?

Cade Cunningham defends Kevin Durant during an NBA game amid reports the Detroit Pistons explored a trade for the former MVP.

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 24: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks to pass while being defended by Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter of the game at Toyota Center on October 24, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for excited Pistons fans, Durant is not wearing a Detroit hat in his latest post.

It’s a hat that Durant has been seen wearing before, and comes from Drip Sold Separate.

Durant is just one of many basketball stars to don the brand, which was started by Taron Barnes from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Durant’s NBA Future

Houston Rockets v Brooklyn Nets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 01: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 01, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The rumors regarding Durant’s potential move to the Pistons haven’t gained enough steam to believe it’s a strong possibility at this time.

In fact, it’s been a quiet offseason for Durant and the Houston Rockets, who dropped out of the NBA Playoffs in the first round, despite being heavily favored against the Luka Doncic-less Los Angeles Lakers.

The 37-year-old Durant remains one of the top players in the game.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Durant played in 78 games. He shot 52.0% from the field and hit on 41.3% of his threes.

Durant produced averages of 26.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

The Pistons have been star hunting, with clear pursuits of players such as Austin Reaves, Tyler Herro, and Trey Murphy III.

Some of their top moves so far have been the signing of John Collins and the trade for the veteran OKC sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.

Nothing should be off the table when it comes to big-name hunting, but Durant’s latest Instagram post doesn’t seem to add any real weight to the recent rumors.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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