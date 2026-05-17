Pistons’ Game 7 Edge Suddenly Under Threat After Cavaliers Power Move

The Detroit Pistons will have a packed building behind them for Game 7.

But they won’t have it entirely to themselves.

Hours before Sunday’s decisive Eastern Conference semifinal matchup, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a major move to counter Detroit’s homecourt advantage — arranging for 25 busloads of fans to travel to Little Caesars Arena, with all expenses covered.

The effort, first reported by WKYC-TV 3’s Nick Camino, ensures a noticeable Cavaliers presence in what is expected to be one of the loudest environments of the postseason.

“Similar to Game 5, when they took eight busloads of season ticket holders up to Detroit for the game, today they’re bringing up 25 busloads of Cavs fans, with all expenses covered for Game 7. Yes, TWENTY-FIVE!” Camino wrote on X.

Pistons’ Homecourt Edge Still Stands

Even with Cleveland’s push, the numbers suggest Detroit still holds the upper hand.

The Pistons posted a 31-9 home record during the regular season, the best in the Eastern Conference, and have carried that strength into the playoffs with a 5-2 mark at Little Caesars Arena entering Game 7.

That consistency has been a cornerstone of Detroit’s rise to the No. 1 seed — and a major reason the series will be decided on their floor.

Cavaliers Saw Formula Work in Game 5

Cleveland’s approach, however, isn’t without precedent.

When the Cavaliers sent eight busloads of fans to Detroit for Game 5, they delivered their first road win of the postseason — a 117-113 overtime comeback that gave them a 3-2 series lead.

The Cavs erased a nine-point deficit late in regulation and seized momentum behind a 13-0 run spanning the fourth quarter and overtime.

James Harden scored 30 points, Donovan Mitchell added 21, and Cleveland found life in a game that briefly put Detroit on the brink.

Pistons Responded, Now Face Final Test

Detroit answered in emphatic fashion in Game 6, rolling to a 115-94 win in Cleveland to force the winner-take-all Game 7.

Cade Cunningham led the charge, while the Pistons’ defense disrupted Mitchell and the Cavaliers’ rhythm, particularly in the second half.

“We stay in the moment,” Cunningham said. “We don’t get ahead of ourselves… we stick together.”

Energy vs. Execution in Game 7

Game 7 now becomes a test of competing factors.

Cleveland is attempting to influence the environment. Detroit is relying on the consistency that made it the East’s top seed.

The crowd may feel different than usual. The stakes certainly will.

But the Pistons have already proven they can respond under pressure — especially at home.

Now, with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line, they’ll look to show that even a massive push from Cleveland won’t be enough to take that edge away.