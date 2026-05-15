Pistons Suddenly Get Good News Before Game 6 — Just in Time

The Detroit Pistons received a timely boost ahead of a must-win Game 6, with Duncan Robinson, Kevin Huerter and Caris LeVert all present at Friday morning’s shootaround after being listed as questionable.

Detroit trails the Eastern Conference semifinal series 3-2 following a 117-113 overtime loss in Game 5, but the presence of all three rotation players offers renewed optimism as the Pistons attempt to extend their season.

Pistons Injury Update: Robinson, Huerter, LeVert at Shootaround

Robinson, Huerter and LeVert all participated in Friday morning’s shootaround, according to Detroit News reporter Coty Davis, signaling potential availability for Game 6.

Robinson missed Game 5 with lower-back soreness, while Huerter has been working back from an adductor injury and LeVert continues to manage a right heel contusion.

While official statuses will be determined closer to tipoff, their involvement in pregame activities marks a positive development for a Pistons team that lacked depth two nights earlier. They remain listed as questionable in the injury report.

Duncan Robinson’s Return Could Restore Pistons’ Spacing

Robinson’s absence in Game 5 was evident, particularly in late-game execution. The veteran guard has been one of Detroit’s most efficient scorers in the series, averaging 13.8 points while shooting 57.7% from 3-point range over 32.5 minutes per game.

Without him, Detroit struggled to generate consistent perimeter looks and lost offensive rhythm down the stretch. The Pistons went scoreless for nearly five minutes spanning the fourth quarter and overtime as Cleveland seized control.

Daniss Jenkins started in Robinson’s place and scored 19 points, providing energy but not the same floor-spacing presence.

Kevin Huerter, Caris LeVert Could Bolster Rotation Depth

Huerter returned in Game 5 but played just three minutes, finishing with one assist before remaining on the bench. His limited workload raised questions about his readiness, though his participation in shootaround suggests he could take on a larger role.

LeVert has played through a nagging heel injury throughout the series and logged 24 minutes in Game 5, scoring seven points on 2-of-7 shooting.

Despite the struggles, LeVert remains a key secondary playmaker alongside Cade Cunningham, and his availability would provide needed ball-handling and scoring support.

Marcus Sasser and Javonte Green are potential rotation options if either player remains limited.

Pistons Look to Respond After Game 5 Collapse

Detroit appeared in control late in Game 5, leading 103-94 with just over two minutes remaining before Cleveland rallied to force overtime.

The Cavaliers capitalized on a 13-0 run spanning the end of regulation and into overtime, sealing the victory with timely shot-making and defensive stops.

Cunningham led Detroit with 39 points and nine assists, but had limited support late as the offense stalled.

“We went away from what was working,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

Game 6 Stakes: Health Could Be Deciding Factor

With their season on the line, the Pistons will need improved execution and contributions across the roster.

The potential return of Robinson, along with increased availability from Huerter and LeVert, could help restore offensive balance and spacing — two areas that faltered late in Game 5.

Detroit faces elimination Friday night in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers will have their first opportunity to close out the series and advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

For the Pistons, the encouraging pregame development may provide the lift needed to keep their season alive.