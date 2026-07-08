Pistons Get Major Jalen Duren Contract Boost After 6-Team Trade

The Detroit Pistons‘ complicated six-team trade may accomplish more than reshaping their roster.

It could also clear the path toward finally locking up All-Star center Jalen Duren.

As details of the blockbuster transaction emerged Tuesday, Third Apron salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan explained why the deal could significantly strengthen Detroit’s financial position ahead of the franchise’s most important remaining offseason negotiation.

“Barring the six-team trade further expanding, the Pistons can acquire John Collins for Caris LeVert,” Gozlan wrote on X. “This allows them to create trade exceptions worth $15 million (Isaiah Stewart) and $5.2 million (Marcus Sasser). $46 million+ under the luxury tax line with Sasser’s inclusion.”

Barring the six-team trade further expanding, the Pistons can acquire John Collins for Caris LeVert. This allows them to create trade exceptions worth $15 million (Isaiah Stewart) and $5.2 million (Marcus Sasser). $46 million+ under the luxury tax line with Sasser's inclusion. https://t.co/U7FD618tlz — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) July 8, 2026

That added breathing room comes as the Pistons continue negotiating a long-term extension with restricted free agent Jalen Duren, whose contract situation has become one of the biggest storylines of Detroit’s offseason.

Six-Team Trade Reshapes Pistons’ Cap Sheet

The proposed deal has grown into one of the largest transactions of the summer.

According to ESPN, Detroit is expected to acquire John Collins via sign-and-trade, along with Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, while sending Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert and Marcus Sasser elsewhere as part of the six-team agreement involving the Mavericks, Grizzlies, Bucks, Clippers and Wizards.

The transaction has not yet become official.

However, its structure provides meaningful cap advantages.

Because the Pistons can use LeVert’s outgoing salary to absorb Collins’ incoming contract, they preserve the ability to generate separate traded-player exceptions worth Stewart’s $15 million salary and Sasser’s $5.2 million salary.

Those mechanisms not only improve Detroit’s long-term flexibility but also leave the club projected to sit more than $46 million below the luxury-tax line, according to Gozlan.

That creates substantially more room to accommodate Duren’s next contract.

Market Has Shifted Toward Detroit

The timing also comes as Duren’s negotiating leverage has continued to erode.

Early in free agency, reports indicated the All-Star center met with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings while exploring a maximum offer sheet or a sign-and-trade after negotiations with Detroit stalled.

Neither scenario materialized.

The Lakers instead committed their resources to Walker Kessler, while Detroit reportedly declined any interest in discussing a sign-and-trade involving Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

According to multiple league reports, no team now possesses the cap space necessary to offer Duren anything close to the maximum contract his representatives have sought.

That leaves Detroit firmly in control.

Pistons Continue Valuing Jalen Duren Highly But Not as a Max-Level Star

While Duren’s camp reportedly views him as a maximum-salary player, the Pistons have consistently valued him below that threshold.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported Detroit prefers a deal averaging roughly $35 million annually, viewing contracts signed by Alperen Sengun (five years, $185 million) and Jarrett Allen (three years, $90 million) as more appropriate comparisons than a full maximum extension.

The organization, however, has never wavered in wanting Duren back.

The 22-year-old earned his first All-Star selection and All-NBA Third Team honors after averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 65 percent from the field, helping Detroit win 60 games and secure the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

Extension Appears Increasingly Inevitable

NBA insider Jake Fischer previously reported that Detroit’s pending multi-team transactions were preventing the organization from fully assessing its salary-cap position before completing Duren’s deal.

Now the financial picture is beginning to come into focus.

The six-team trade does not guarantee an immediate agreement.

But by creating additional cap flexibility, preserving valuable trade exceptions and leaving Detroit comfortably below the luxury tax, it removes one more obstacle between the Pistons and what increasingly appears to be an inevitable long-term contract for one of the NBA’s emerging young stars.