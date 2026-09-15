Pistons Face Risky Jalen Duren Decision With 9 Teams Looming

The Detroit Pistons’ contract standoff with Jalen Duren is approaching the point where the center’s biggest leverage may no longer come from Detroit.

It could come from next summer.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks reported on NBA Today that the Sacramento Kings and eight other teams could have enough cap space in 2027 to make a max-level run at Duren if he signs his $9.6 million qualifying offer and becomes an unrestricted free agent.

“They have max cap space,” Marks said of Sacramento. “Them, along with eight teams next offseason, can go out and sign Jalen Duren to a $40 million to $45 million contract.”

That possibility raises the stakes considerably for Detroit as the Oct. 1 deadline for Duren to sign the qualifying offer approaches.

The Pistons’ most recent offer was reportedly in the neighborhood of five years and $190 million, while Duren is seeking at least $200 million. Talks have stalled despite appearing to make progress earlier in the process.

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Jalen Duren Could Bet on 2027 Free Agency

Duren’s choice is straightforward, even if the economics are not.

And the qualifying-offer route is no longer merely theoretical. NBA insider Marc Stein reported earlier this month that Duren has become increasingly willing to accept Detroit’s one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer if the sides cannot reach a long-term agreement.

He can take the long-term security now, with Marks estimating a new deal in the $35 million to $36 million annual range, or play next season for $9.6 million and hit unrestricted free agency in 2027.

Marks emphasized just how expensive the latter route would be in the short term.

“If he does the qualifying offer, you’re already behind $26 [million], $27 million,” Marks said. “You’re basically playing catch-up right now.”

That is the gamble.

Duren would sacrifice tens of millions in guaranteed salary next season while exposing himself to injury, regression or a changing market. But he would also escape restricted free agency and could choose among teams with significant cap space rather than allowing Detroit to match an offer sheet.

Sacramento is particularly noteworthy.

Andscape’s Marc J. Spears said Kings executive Scott Perry has a relationship with Duren dating back to the 2022 draft process and added that Duren likes both Perry and Sacramento.

That represents more than a hypothetical cap space threat to the Pistons‘ attempt to retain Duren and fix their relationship.

Pistons Risk Losing an All-NBA Center

Detroit is negotiating with a player whose price rose dramatically last season.

Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 65% from the field, earning his first All-Star selection and a spot on the All-NBA Third Team.

That résumé strengthens his case for a deal above $40 million annually, though his postseason performance was less convincing. Duren averaged 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in 14 playoff games, with his field-goal percentage falling to 51.4%.

The dispute may also have moved beyond dollars.

Spears said Duren feels “disrespected” by how negotiations have unfolded and described a “black cloud” hanging over Detroit’s camp while the situation remains unresolved.

That creates a different problem for the Pistons.

Detroit can still offer Duren the security of a massive multiyear contract now. But once he signs the qualifying offer, the equation changes dramatically.

The Pistons would enter the season with an All-NBA center playing on a one-year deal — and with Sacramento plus potentially eight other teams preparing enough cap space to offer him the payday he believes he deserves.

For Detroit, Oct. 1 is beginning to look less like a negotiating deadline and more like a line it cannot afford to cross.