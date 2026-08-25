Pistons, Jalen Duren Contract Talks Reaching Critical Point, Per Insider

Contract discussions between the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren have been stuck in neutral for some time, and there has been rampant speculation that he could be part of a potential sign and trade deal.

There’s also the option of accepting a qualifying offer for $9.6 million, which is well below what Duren’s camp is reportedly seeking per season.

However, the latest update indicates that the club and Duren could be close to finally putting things to rest with a new, lucrative multi-year extension.

The Detroit Pistons And Jalen Duren Appear To Be On Track Toward A Multi-Year Contract Extension

Per the latest report from NBA Insider Jake L. Fischer, the Pistons and Duren are on track to agree to a four-year extension worth upwards of $160 million.

In the 70 games that Duren played for the Pistons last season, he averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while also earning his first All-Star game appearance.

However, his production dipped to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game during the postseason, which saw Detroit escape a first-round scare against the Orlando Magic before dropping a seven-game series against the rival Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

Duren was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. His rights were then traded to the New York Knicks, and later, to the Pistons.

So far in his NBA career, he’s appeared in 276 games and averaged 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

NBA Insider John Hollinger Expects Jalen Duren To Remain With Detroit

NBA Insider John Hollinger of The Athletic recently discussed the possibility of Pistons star Cade Cunningham pushing management to accommodate Duren’s contract demands, something Hollinger could see happening if Training Camp approaches without a deal.

“I would be surprised if he was much of a factor at this point,” he wrote earlier this week. “If training camp came around and Duren was still unsigned, that might be a different story, and Cunningham (and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, for that matter) might push a bit harder to get this to the finish line. Even so, historically star players’ greatest impact has been on the player-acquisition front, not on retaining players who aren’t immediate flight risks.

Duren still seems highly likely to be a Piston on opening day.”