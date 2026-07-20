Pistons’ Jalen Duren Contract Talks Get New Update From NBA Insider

The Detroit Pistons have spent the summer making it clear they want Jalen Duren back.

What remains unclear is how much they are willing to pay to make it happen.

Five weeks after Detroit opened extension negotiations with its restricted free-agent center, the two sides have made only modest progress, veteran NBA insider Marc Stein reported late Sunday. The talks have moved slowly enough to raise questions about when a deal might come together, but not enough to change the Pistons’ larger plan.

“Progress has been modest to this point in negotiations between the Pistons and Duren, according to sources briefed on the discussions,” Stein wrote in The Stein Line.

According to Stein, Detroit continues to reject any attempt to introduce sign-and-trade scenarios that would send Duren elsewhere. Team officials still regard re-signing him as the organization’s top offseason priority after adding John Collins, Isaiah Joe, Gary Harris Jr. and Taurean Prince.

That leaves the Pistons in an unusual place: firmly committed to Duren, yet apparently unwilling to meet his price.

The Gap Is About Money, Not Commitment

The sticking point is not difficult to find.

Duren’s first All-Star selection and All-NBA berth last season made him eligible for the higher maximum allowed under the Rose Rule. That raised the ceiling on a potential deal from about five years and $239 million to as much as five years and $287 million, according to Detroit Free Press Pistons reporter Omari Sankofa II.

Detroit, however, has reportedly been working from a much lower number.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel previously reported that the Pistons viewed the contracts signed by Alperen Sengun and Jarrett Allen as more realistic benchmarks. Sengun received five years and $185 million from Houston, while Allen signed a three-year, $90 million extension with Cleveland.

Siegel reported that Detroit preferred a deal averaging roughly $35 million per season, or about $175 million over five years.

That is not a minor difference. It is the kind of gap that can turn a straightforward negotiation into a long summer stare-down.

The Waiting Game Favors Pistons

For now, the market has done little to help Duren’s side.

There are no teams with enough available cap space to threaten Detroit with the kind of outside offer sheet that would force an immediate decision. As a restricted free agent, Duren also cannot simply choose another destination without the Pistons retaining the right to match any offer.

Stein reported that Duren’s clearest alternative would be accepting his $9.6 million qualifying offer for the 2026-27 season, then entering unrestricted free agency next summer.

That would give him freedom, but only after taking on considerable risk.

One injury, one uneven season or one step backward could cost Duren far more than whatever money currently separates him from Detroit.

Wembanyama’s Deal Complicates Duren’s Case

Duren’s position also became more difficult earlier this month when Victor Wembanyama agreed to a five-year, $252 million rookie maximum extension with the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and finished third in the MVP race. Yet he chose the standard 25% salary-cap maximum instead of pursuing a potential five-year supermax worth approximately $303 million.

The move gave San Antonio greater flexibility to build around him.

Duren’s circumstances are different, but the comparison is unavoidable. If one of the NBA’s most valuable young players accepts less than the largest possible number, Detroit has little reason to rush toward Duren’s $287 million ceiling.

That does not mean the Pistons are preparing to walk away.

Quite the opposite.

Stein’s report suggests the disagreement is still about dollars, not direction. Detroit is not shopping for Duren’s replacement. The Pistons are trying to decide what the next chapter of their young core should cost.

For a team that still views Duren as Cade Cunningham’s long-term partner, that negotiation remains the most important unfinished business of the summer.