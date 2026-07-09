Pistons’ Jalen Duren Extension Talks Get Encouraging Update From Las Vegas

The Detroit Pistons‘ biggest offseason priority appears to be moving closer to the finish line.

One day after restructuring their roster through another trade, Detroit has reportedly made additional progress toward signing All-Star center Jalen Duren to a long-term contract extension that could make him one of the NBA’s highest-paid young big men.

Speaking Thursday during Bleacher Report’s livestream from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, NBA insider Jake Fischer said the Pistons’ latest transaction involving Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince and Gary Harris created the financial flexibility needed to continue advancing negotiations with Duren.

“I do believe and have been told that the deal that happened yesterday, sending Caris LeVert to Milwaukee, bringing Taurean Prince and Gary Harris back to Detroit, it cleared enough space,” Fischer said.

“I believe it’s cleared them with enough space to ultimately bring Jalen Duren back on the 25% max that he’s eligible for.”

More importantly, Fischer indicated talks have accelerated.

“I have been told that they’ve gotten closer in those negotiations,” he said.

Pistons Trade Creates Financial Flexibility

Detroit entered the offseason determined to lock up one of its franchise cornerstones, but doing so while maintaining long-term salary-cap flexibility required careful planning.

According to Fischer, Wednesday’s deal accomplished exactly that.

The trade sent LeVert to the Milwaukee Bucks while bringing veteran wings Prince and Harris to Detroit, giving the Pistons enough financial breathing room to continue negotiating Duren’s extension without approaching the NBA’s punitive apron thresholds.

Earlier this week, Third Apron salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan projected the Pistons would remain comfortably below the luxury-tax line following the transaction, preserving flexibility while completing their remaining offseason business.

Fischer’s latest update suggests that flexibility is already paying dividends.

Duren’s Price Tag Has Risen Dramatically After All-NBA Season

While Fischer referred to Duren’s 25% maximum extension eligibility, the All-Star center’s earning power has since increased.

Because Duren earned All-NBA Third Team honors this past season, he qualified for the NBA’s higher maximum criteria, commonly known as the Rose Rule.

According to Detroit Free Press Pistons reporter Omari Sankofa II, that increased Detroit’s maximum extension offer from approximately five years and $239 million to as much as five years and $287 million.

Last week, however, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported the Pistons preferred a contract averaging roughly $35 million annually—approximately five years and $175 million—viewing recent extensions signed by Alperen Sengun (five years, $185 million) and Jarrett Allen (three years, $90 million) as more appropriate valuation benchmarks than a full maximum contract.

That left a significant gap between the two sides entering free agency.

Fischer’s latest report suggests those differences are shrinking.

Pistons Gain Leverage

Detroit’s negotiating position has also strengthened as the free agent market has unfolded.

Earlier this summer, Duren met with representatives from the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings while exploring the possibility of either an offer sheet or a sign-and-trade after extension talks stalled.

Neither scenario materialized.

The Lakers instead used their available resources to acquire Walker Kessler, while Sacramento never gained traction in trade discussions with Detroit.

With few realistic alternatives remaining, the Pistons have regained considerable leverage in negotiations while continuing to emphasize Duren as a foundational piece alongside Cade Cunningham.

Long-Term Partnership Appears Increasingly Likely

Duren is coming off the finest season of his career, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while earning his first All-Star selection and helping Detroit finish atop the Eastern Conference standings. Though his performance dipped in the postseason, it did not diminish Duren’s confidence that he’s a max-level player moving forward.

Although the sides entered the offseason separated by tens of millions of dollars in contract discussions, Fischer’s latest report suggests the gap is narrowing.

The Pistons’ latest trade may have done more than reshape their roster.

It may have removed the final financial obstacle to securing one of the NBA’s emerging young stars with a long-term extension that could approach the $200-million mark, keeping Duren in Detroit for years to come.