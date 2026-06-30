Pistons Respond to Jalen Duren’s Free Agency Moves

The Detroit Pistons continue to send the same message about Jalen Duren.

He’s not available.

Even as interest around the All-Star center continues to build, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Monday that the Pistons remain unwilling to pursue a sign-and-trade involving Duren despite the Los Angeles Lakers scheduling a call with the restricted free agent after the start of free agency.

“Detroit Pistons restricted free agent center Jalen Duren has a planned call with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday,” McMenamin wrote on X. “However, DET thus far is uninterested in pursuing a sign-and-trade with their All-Star big man, sources said.”

The report reinforces Detroit’s public stance while highlighting just how coveted Duren has become around the league.

Lakers Become Latest Team to Check In

McMenamin confirmed earlier reporting from The Athletic’s Sam Amick that Duren plans to speak with the Lakers after free agency opens.

Los Angeles joins a growing list of teams exploring the possibility of acquiring the 22-year-old center.

Earlier Monday, Amick reported that the Sacramento Kings are also scheduled to meet with Duren while preparing a potential sign-and-trade framework centered around three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

The Lakers have not been linked to a specific trade package.

Instead, Tuesday’s conversation allows them to present their long-term vision should Detroit’s position eventually change.

Pistons Hold the Leverage

For now, the Pistons appear in complete control.

Because Duren is a restricted free agent, Detroit retains the right to match any offer sheet and must also approve any sign-and-trade.

McMenamin’s reporting indicates the organization has little interest in doing the latter.

That stance aligns with Detroit’s long-term plan of building around franchise star Cade Cunningham and Duren, who emerged as one of the NBA’s premier young centers during a breakout 2025-26 campaign.

While Duren reportedly explored sign-and-trade possibilities after being underwhelmed by Detroit’s initial contract proposal, the Pistons have consistently maintained that retaining him remains their priority.

Contract Gap Still Exists

The negotiations, however, remain unresolved.

According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, league executives believe Duren is seeking a contract worth close to $40 million annually, or roughly 25 percent of the NBA salary cap.

That figure reflects Duren’s emergence as an All-Star and All-NBA Third Team selection, achievements that made him eligible for a Rose Rule contract with Detroit.

The Pistons can offer more years and more total money than any rival team, giving them a significant advantage if negotiations progress.

Pistons Face Defining Offseason Decision

Duren is coming off the finest season of his career, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 65% from the field in 70 games.

He also received votes for Defensive Player of the Year, solidifying himself as one of the franchise’s foundational pieces.

That explains why interest continues to grow.

It also explains why Detroit remains reluctant to engage in sign-and-trade discussions.

Calls from contenders such as the Lakers and meetings with teams like Sacramento may continue throughout free agency.

Unless the Pistons change their position, however, the path to prying Duren away from Detroit remains extremely narrow.

For now, the organization appears intent on keeping its All-Star center exactly where it believes he belongs—next to Cade Cunningham as the foundation of its future.