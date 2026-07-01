Pistons Learn Lakers’ Massive Offer to All-Star Jalen Duren

The Detroit Pistons‘ resolve to keep All-Star center Jalen Duren is about to face its biggest test.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, restricted free agent Duren had a productive meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and is scheduled to meet with the team again Wednesday morning, underscoring just how aggressively rival clubs are pursuing one of the NBA’s premier young big men.

The report comes after Duren reportedly explored outside opportunities following what his camp viewed as an underwhelming contract offer from Detroit.

Lakers Make Max-Level Pitch

The Lakers didn’t arrive with a modest proposal.

According to The Athletic, Los Angeles told Duren during Tuesday’s meeting that it views him as a maximum-salary player, a significant statement of confidence in the 22-year-old’s future.

“Duren was told by the Lakers in the meeting that they view him as a maximum-salary level player, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations,” Amick wrote.

The Lakers’ recruiting effort reflects Duren’s rapid rise after a breakout 2025-26 campaign that earned him his first NBA All-Star selection and All-NBA Third Team honors.

Sacramento also met with Duren on Tuesday and reportedly conveyed similarly strong interest, including a willingness to continue exploring sign-and-trade scenarios.

Duren Blossomed Into Franchise Cornerstone

Detroit’s reluctance to let Duren leave is easy to understand.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound center averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 65% from the field last season, helping lead the Pistons to 60 wins and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Although his numbers dipped to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds during Detroit’s second-round playoff loss to Cleveland, Duren remains widely viewed as one of the league’s elite young centers.

His age, production and All-NBA breakthrough have made him one of the most coveted restricted free agents on the market.

Pistons Hold Financial Advantage

Despite growing outside interest, Detroit still controls the process.

As a restricted free agent, Duren can sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Pistons have the right to match and retain him.

Detroit can offer Duren a five-year maximum contract worth approximately $287.1 million, while the Lakers and the Kings are limited to roughly $177.4 million over four years.

According to reports, Detroit’s current proposal is reportedly worth roughly $30 million annually, a gap that prompted Duren to test the market.

League sources also told The Athletic that the Pistons have been signaling they intend either to match outside offers or refuse to participate in sign-and-trade discussions.

That stance extends beyond the Lakers.

According to the report, Detroit has no interest in a sign-and-trade with Sacramento, even one centered around three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Decision Looms for Pistons

The Pistons entered the offseason hoping to lock up one of the NBA’s brightest young stars as the centerpiece of their future.

Instead, Duren has become one of free agency’s most sought-after players.

Detroit still holds the contractual advantage.

But with multiple teams making aggressive pitches—including one that reportedly views Duren as a maximum-salary cornerstone—the pressure is mounting for the Pistons to prove they value him just as highly.