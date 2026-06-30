Pistons’ Jalen Duren Gets Another Suitor After Kings Meeting

The Detroit Pistons‘ offseason just became even more complicated.

After reports linked restricted free agent center Jalen Duren to the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers have now emerged as another serious contender for the All-Star big man.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Duren has a call scheduled with the Lakers on Tuesday after NBA free agency officially opens, adding another potential sign-and-trade destination as negotiations with Detroit remain at a standstill.

“More intel on Jalen Duren coming in,” Amick wrote on X. “League sources tell @TheAthletic he now has a call with the Lakers scheduled for tomorrow. Another sign-and-trade scenario emerges.”

The development underscores the rapidly expanding market for one of the NBA’s top young centers—and places additional pressure on the Pistons as they attempt to keep one of the franchise’s cornerstone players.

Jalen Duren, Pistons Remain Far Apart

Detroit and Duren have yet to bridge a sizable gap in contract talks.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Monday that negotiations remain far apart after Duren was “underwhelmed” by the Pistons’ initial offer.

That dissatisfaction has prompted the 22-year-old to explore sign-and-trade opportunities rather than wait for negotiations to progress.

The Pistons, meanwhile, continue to signal that re-signing Duren remains their top priority.

Detroit holds significant leverage as a restricted free agent, but the growing number of interested teams could complicate the process if Duren remains determined to seek alternatives.

Lakers Join Kings in Pursuit

Sacramento initially appeared to be the frontrunner.

Earlier Monday, Amick reported that the Kings planned to meet with Duren at the opening of free agency while preparing a sign-and-trade proposal centered around three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Now Los Angeles has entered the picture.

Unlike Sacramento, the Lakers have not yet had a specific trade framework reported.

Instead, the scheduled conversation signals that general manager Rob Pelinka continues searching aggressively for the “A-list” center Luka Dončić has publicly identified as the organization’s biggest roster need.

Adding Duren would immediately give Los Angeles one of the NBA’s premier young two-way centers entering his prime.

All-Star Season Elevated Duren’s Value

Duren dramatically strengthened his bargaining position during the 2025-26 season.

The former first-round pick earned his first All-Star selection while averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds across 70 games, shooting an efficient 65% from the field.

He also received votes for Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-NBA Third Team honors, making him eligible for a Rose Rule extension worth up to 30% of the salary cap with Detroit.

Those accomplishments have helped fuel Duren’s reported desire for either a maximum contract or a deal approaching $40 million annually.

While his production dipped during Detroit’s playoff run, league executives continue to view him as one of basketball’s premier young centers.

Pistons Face Defining Offseason Decision

Detroit entered free agency expecting to build around Duren and franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham.

Now the Pistons must determine how far they are willing to go financially to keep their All-Star center.

Every additional suitor strengthens Duren’s negotiating position.

The Kings have already surfaced with a potential blockbuster proposal.

The Lakers have now joined the conversation.

Detroit still controls the process because of Duren’s restricted free-agent status.

But as sign-and-trade possibilities continue to grow, the Pistons are quickly learning that retaining one of the NBA’s brightest young stars may prove to be their biggest challenge of the summer.