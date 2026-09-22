Pistons’ Jalen Duren Sign-and-Trade Scenario Gets Major Update

For most of the summer, a sign-and-trade has hovered over Jalen Duren’s contract standoff with the Detroit Pistons as an obvious escape hatch if negotiations finally broke down.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Detroit has no interest in opening it.

Fischer said in his latest Bleacher Report NBA Insider Notebook that the Pistons have been “completely adamant” throughout the process that they will not entertain a sign-and-trade involving Duren, even as the restricted free agent remains unsigned less than a week before training camp.

“It’s not going to be resolved by sign and trade,” Fischer said. “That’s something that the Pistons have been very, very clear about from the beginning.”

That leaves the two sides with a much narrower path forward: agree to a long-term contract, or have Duren take his $9.6 million qualifying offer and play out the season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer. Duren has until Oct. 1 to accept the qualifying offer.

Pistons Shut Door on Jalen Duren Sign-and-Trade

Detroit’s position is notable because there has been no shortage of outside interest.

Sacramento has pursued Duren since the opening of free agency, according to Fischer, while Milwaukee has also been linked to the 22-year-old center. But interest from other teams does not matter much if the Pistons refuse to cooperate on a sign-and-trade.

That stance has apparently not changed even as negotiations have dragged deep into September.

Detroit’s latest offer is reportedly five years, $200 million, an increase from previous proposals in the $180 million and $190 million range. Duren’s camp, however, is still considering the qualifying-offer route as leverage, with the possibility of a lucrative deal elsewhere in 2027.

The Pistons have maintained for months that they want to keep Duren and have consistently resisted the idea of helping him reach another team through a sign-and-trade.

Training Camp Deadline Adds Pressure

The clock is now becoming part of the story.

Pistons training camp opens Sept. 29, and Fischer noted that Duren cannot report if he remains unsigned.

“As of now, Jalen Duren’s not going to report to training camp if he’s not under contract,” Fischer said. “He can’t report to camp if he’s not a player on the Pistons roster.”

That gives Detroit and Duren less than a week to find common ground before what has already been an uncomfortable negotiation starts bleeding directly into basketball preparation.

The Pistons are coming off a 60-win season and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Duren, meanwhile, made his first All-Star team and earned third-team All-NBA honors after averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.

He has leverage because the qualifying offer could get him to unrestricted free agency.

What he apparently does not have is a sign-and-trade route out of Detroit.

At least for now, the Pistons have shut that door.