Pistons’ Projected Kevin Durant Trade Package Revealed Amid NBA Rumors

The Detroit Pistons continue to be heavily linked with a trade for veteran superstar Kevin Durant. The Houston Rockets star is a prime candidate to pair alongside Cade Cunningham.

According to NBA analyst Ben Bosscher, the Pistons could pursue a direct deal to land the four-time scoring champion.

In a proposed deal, the Pistons would receive Durant in exchange for Duncan Robinson, Ronald Holland II, the 2027 unprotected first-round pick and the 2029 unprotected first-round pick.

Durant may be turning 38 in the coming months, but he remains a valuable veteran presence in the league. Which is why the Rockets are not desperate to move him. However, sources indicate that they are not viewing him as completely untouchable.

The Pistons’ Current Situation for Acquiring Kevin Durant

Considering how Durant joined the Rockets last summer, a direct deal looks good. The franchise will now have to weigh future benefits with having the veteran superstar around, over trading him now, as he can fetch returns.

The Pistons are one team that can take on Durant’s deal at this stage. He signed a $90 million extension deal over two years before joining Houston.

Robinson and Holland’s outgoing deal only cut half of the salary-matching scenario with Durant’s deal. However, the Pistons have considerable flexibility to add a significant deal to their cap. There is a decent space left following Isaiah Stewart and Tobias Harris’ departures.

Detroit is yet to come to an agreement with young center Jalen Duren over a lucrative extension. However, this situation would not affect any push for Durant.

The Rockets might value a much younger retooling by moving Durant’s deal. Their first-round playoff exit wasn’t on Durant, but he was injured for the most part, playing just one game in the series. It was a shame because he had been healthy for most of the regular season.

There were tensions during the season, which fueled exit speculation for Durant. There was the reported dissatisfaction with head coach Ime Udoka’s style and also the burner account incident. All those talks died down as the season progressed, but it won’t be completely erased from memory.

How Good of a Deal is Durant at This Stage?

Age-wise, Durant doesn’t look like an advisable get for a Pistons team building on a young core. However, after a 60-win season, there would be a lot of expectations heading into 2026-27. One of those expectations is a postseason spot at least.

With Harris gone, the Pistons essentially lost one of their key experienced stars and also a wing piece. Durant solves those problems and more. He could slot in as a secondary scorer next to Cunningham and help provide length on the floor for at least the next two seasons.

Durant played 78 games in 2025-26, which shows that he can still contribute at a high level. Although banking on a star his age, especially one who is 6-foot-11, will be risky.

Detroit, on paper, looks to be the best fit for Durant at this point. They need a veteran head and additional scoring help next to Cunningham. The Rockets star is one of the all-time top scorers in NBA history and also a proven playoff performer.