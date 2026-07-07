Pistons Proposed to Land $175 Million 10-Time All-Star With Cade Cunningham

The last 18 months have been somewhat of a whirlwind for Anthony Davis, who started last year with the Los Angeles Lakers and could start next season with his third team since he moved away from L.A.

Traded mid-season to the Washington Wizards, Davis has gained some interest in a potential offseason move. The Detroit Pistons are one team reportedly interested in making a major move this offseason.

In a trade proposal, the Pistons could acquire Davis from Washington while sending out young center Jalen Duren, a future first-round pick and a first-round swap. It’s a high-risk/high-reward swing for a Pistons team built around Cade Cunningham.

Davis could be an added experience to a roster that won 60-games this past season. Although a move for him comes with its challenges.

Davis to Pistons Would Give Cade Cunningham Another Star

The Pistons would prefer to keep hold of Duren, who is a restricted free agent. However, contract extension talks have stalled, which has opened the possibility of moving him.

Davis, 33, is on a significant deal which runs out in 2027-28 and carries a cap hit of around $58 million for next year. That’s a hefty commitment, but the Pistons have some flexibility heading into the offseason.

Adding Davis will push the Pistons into luxury tax territory, but he could justify the investment, especially as the Duren situation has turned contentious. The All-NBA center is seeking a five-year max going over the $200 million mark. However, the Pistons are hesitant to match top-dollar, with his playoff performance a concern.

This deal would instantly clear every contract issue and the Wizards could be more than willing to take on Duren as a long-term piece. They are already in line to pay Davis over $120 million to see out the rest of his deal — assuming he exercises his player option in his final year.

How Davis Would Fit Detroit’s System

Getting Davis for Duren would be betting on short-term experience over long-term youth upside. The injury history is the first downside of the trade as Davis has had a fair share over the years.

Since moving to the Wizards before the trade deadline, he hasn’t played for them and overall has played only 29 games since moving away from the Lakers last year. It isn’t a good look, but one that can be on a risk basis.

When healthy, Davis is one of the elite two-way centers in the league. His track record as a versatile frontcourt anchor makes him a natural upgrade in experience over Duren. He could thrive as a lob threat, pick-and-pop specialist, and defensive rim protector in a team built around Cunningham.

Duren is on the Davis path as an elite center; he had an excellent regular season, averaging a double-double, with his scoring jumping significantly. However, he couldn’t replicate that form in the postseason.

Davis would instantly bring playoff experience into the roster, one that can take the Pistons over the line this time around. He is a former NBA champion and has played in a high stakes playoff environment.

The Pistons have not lost hope in keeping Duren; he is one of their major focuses in the offseason, which makes any move for him dependent on a contract situation.





