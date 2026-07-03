Report: Pistons Targeting 12-Time All-NBA Wing to Join Cade Cunningham

The 2026 offseason has begun to feel like a crucial one for the Detroit Pistons, who are fresh off a 60-win regular season.

The Pistons scratched and clawed through 14 games in just the first two rounds of the 2026 NBA playoffs, with the need for a creator alongside point guard Cade Cunningham becoming clearer after each contest.

It appears the Pistons are positioning themselves to make a move to help their 24-year-old superstar level up again next season. After all, Detroit must build off a 60-win season and continue establishing itself as a burgeoning Eastern Conference force.

Pistons Aiming to Acquire Major Help for Cade Cunningham

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Pistons were involved in a potential blockbuster trade that would’ve landed 16-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Houston Rockets. Although the transaction fizzled, the Pistons reportedly remain strongly interested in acquiring Durant.

“If Durant becomes available in any capacity or the Rockets look at possible trades involving him either now or in the near future, the Pistons are fully expected to be at the front of the line to bid on his services,” Siegel wrote.

But it doesn’t end there. According to the NBA insider, Durant — who was traded to the Rockets from the Phoenix Suns last offseason — admires Cunningham and would have interest in playing alongside the Pistons’ ascending superstar.

“Two league sources with knowledge of the situation told ClutchPoints that the Pistons were set on figuring out a path to land Durant,” Siegel wrote, “but nothing ever materialized in this three-team idea, nor did anything appear possible in brief discussions with only Houston. Perhaps the greatest detail to emerge from all of these rumors is that Durant has interest in playing alongside Pistons star Cade Cunningham, sources said. Durant has always had high praise from the young superstar guard early in his career and has been on the record multiple times calling him a “special talent.”

Although Durant has had some shaky stops since departing the Golden State Warriors seven years ago, there is no denying the former NBA MVP remains an elite offensive talent and someone who could boost a contending team’s championship odds.

Will Houston Look to Move Durant?

There is no evidence the Rockets are actively looking to move on from Durant after one season, but Siegel reports the franchise will not rebuff if teams call and ask about the 37-year-old’s availability.

“Whether or not the Rockets look to continue their partnership with Durant is the big question at large,” Siegel wrote, “especially since they don’t view him as an “untouchable” talent in trade talks on their roster.”

The Rockets were hit with some midseason drama involving Durant’s alleged burner social media accounts. Many believed that had plenty to do with why Houston’s momentum dwindled down the stretch of the season. After a situation like that, some believe moving Durant would be in the team’s best interest.

“Many around the league are skeptical of the Rockets wanting to keep Durant through the end of his current contract running through the 2027-28 season,” Siegel wrote. “It isn’t a secret to anyone that there were tensions between Durant and the Rockets’ locker room last season after reports of an alleged burner account came to light and frustrations were mounting internally about the team not taking a step forward with the former league MVP at the helm.”

It doesn’t appear the Pistons are turned off by alleged Durant-infused drama in Houston last season; they still view Durant as a premier trade target.

If Houston begins actively shopping their star forward, expect Detroit to be among the first to contact the Rockets.