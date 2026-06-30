Pistons Get 3-Time All-Star Trade Interest Amid Jalen Duren Drama

The Detroit Pistons continue to insist Jalen Duren is part of their future.

The NBA rumor mill, however, is beginning to tell a more complicated story.

Just a few hours after reports surfaced that Duren had lined up conversations with multiple teams in restricted free agency, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported Monday that the All-Star center “very much wants to play in Sacramento.”

Amick also revealed another intriguing wrinkle.

Kings star Domantas Sabonis is likewise interested in the prospect of joining the Pistons if the two franchises can work out a blockbuster sign-and-trade.

The latest developments add momentum to a scenario that seemed unlikely just days ago while presenting Detroit’s front office with one of its biggest offseason decisions.

Mutual Interest Fuels Kings Sign-and-Trade Scenario

According to Amick, Sacramento has emerged as Duren’s preferred destination after contract negotiations with Detroit stalled.

The interest appears to go both ways.

Amick reported that Sabonis is open to becoming the centerpiece of a trade to Detroit, creating rare mutual interest between the two players at the heart of the proposed deal.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reinforced Duren’s desire during an appearance on NBA TV.

“This is not a leverage play,” Haynes said. “This is real, legit, serious interest on Jalen Duren’s part.”

Haynes added that if the two sides ultimately reach an agreement, Sabonis is expected to headline the return package for Detroit.

For Sacramento, the appeal is obvious.

The Kings would land a 22-year-old All-Star entering his prime.

For Detroit, Sabonis would provide an established three-time All-Star capable of helping a playoff team compete immediately alongside Cade Cunningham.

Pistons Continue to Hold the Cards

Despite the growing speculation, Detroit remains firmly in control.

Duren is a restricted free agent, meaning the Pistons retain the right to match any offer sheet and must approve any sign-and-trade.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Monday that Detroit remains uninterested in pursuing a sign-and-trade involving its All-Star center, even after Duren scheduled conversations with interested teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

That stance reflects the organization’s belief that Duren remains a foundational piece alongside Cunningham.

As long as the Pistons maintain that position, no preferred destination can force a deal.

Contract Talks Remain at the Center

The impasse continues to revolve around Duren’s next contract.

According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, there is a belief around the league that Duren is seeking close to $40 million annually, or roughly 25% of the NBA salary cap.

Detroit has the financial advantage.

Because it owns Duren’s Bird rights, the Pistons can offer more years and more guaranteed money than any rival team.

The question is whether the two sides can bridge the gap before outside interest intensifies further.

Pressure Mounts on Detroit

The Pistons still possess the leverage.

But leverage and pressure often coexist.

Duren reportedly wants Sacramento. Sabonis reportedly welcomes the opportunity to play in Detroit.

The Kings appear prepared to construct a trade around two players who have already expressed interest in changing teams.

Whether the Pistons ultimately hold firm or decide that a Sabonis-centered package better serves the franchise’s long-term vision could become one of the defining decisions of the NBA offseason.

For now, the Pistons remain in control. The next move belongs to them.

The whole NBA is waiting.