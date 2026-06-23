With a need for veteran scoring in 2026-2027, the Detroit Pistons have been linked to two players this offseason.

Tyler Herro is a trade candidate, while Norman Powell is a free agent.

Lately, the former has been linked to Detroit plenty, as the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes nearly included three teams. For the time being, the Giannis trade will only include the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tyler Herro is joining the Bucks, but they will continue to monitor the trade market to reroute him if possible. Don’t count Herro to Detroit out just yet.

As for Powell, he’s a player who’s entering the picture for the Pistons. With the Heat acquiring Giannis and Bobby Portis, it’s unlikely that Powell will return as a free agent.

Detroit Pistons Get Prediction On Potential Norman Powell Cost

On June 17, it was assumed that Powell could be back with the Heat for at least some portion of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger predicted that Powell could land a slight “overpay” this offseason, as he was dubbed a Tier 3 free agent, listed No. 16 overall.

“On a short deal, his contract will be tradeable. There’s a case for a short-term overpay — say, two years and $50 million — to give Miami enough ballast to salary match in trades later,” Hollinger wrote at the time.

It’s possible the Pistons could be looking somewhere in that range. Compared to players around Powell’s age, and what they bring to the table, a fair deal for the veteran guard could be in the $40 million range over two years.

Norman Powell’s NBA Career

The Pistons want an established scorer to join a roster that is headlined by Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson.

In 2025-2026, the Pistons were good enough to win the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. Their flaws showed in the playoffs, leading to a second-round exit.

During the 2023-2024 season, Powell played a bench role for the Los Angeles Clippers. When he became a full-time starter in 2024-2025, Powell averaged 21.8 points, shooting 41.8% from three.

In 2025-2026, Powell started 52 out of 58 games for the Heat. He produced 21.7 points per game, while knocking down 38.0% of his shots from beyond the arc.

After stints with the Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, Clippers, and the Heat, Powell has 675 games under his belt.

The one-time All-Star has averaged 14.0 points, and is a career 39.6% shooter from deep.