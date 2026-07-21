The Detroit Pistons had a busy NBA offseason so far, but they could use a quality scorer to add to the lineup.

Heading into free agency, the Pistons were linked to Austin Reaves (re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers), Tyler Herro (traded to the Milwaukee Bucks), Norman Powell (signed with the Chicago Bulls), and Coby White (re-signed with the Charlotte Hornets).

Isaiah Joe was a quality addition for the backcourt, but the Pistons could use another proven three-point shooter.

Cem Yolbulan of Detroit Jock City suggests the Pistons should get back on the phone with the Memphis Grizzlies and try to work out the addition of Ty Jerome.

Detroit Pistons Proposed To Add 29-Year-Old NBA Sharpshooter

The Pistons could use a player of Jerome’s caliber for obvious reasons. Over seven seasons, Jerome shot 38.6% from three, taking 3.5 shots from beyond the arc per game.

Primarily coming off the bench throughout his career, Jerome has averaged 9.3 points and 3.0 assists. During his 2024-2025 NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jerome shot 43.9% from deep and produced 12.5 points per game with 19.9 minutes of action per game. He was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Last season, Jerome saw the court for just 15 games with the Grizzlies. With the small sample size, Jerome produced 19.7 points per game, along with 5.7 assists per game.

“Jerome’s salary makes the trade an easy one to execute. The Pistons can include any combination of matching salary to make the trade work because they have a $15 million trade exception from the Isaiah Stewart deal,” Yolbulan wrote.

“The important thing here will be the draft capital. One has to assume that an unprotected first-round pick would be enough for the Pistons to acquire Jerome. That may seem like a lot for some Pistons fans unfamiliar with Jerome’s game, but he is the exact type of low-cost shot creator and shot maker who could take Detroit’s offense to the next level.”

Should The Pistons Take The Gamble?

Being a contender, the Pistons can no longer sit on draft picks if they want to add win-now players from a rebuilding team.

Jerome isn’t the big name that Pistons fans paid close attention to this offseason, but he’s an established player who the Grizzlies might want to cut ties with due to his timeline. That could help in negotiations.

The biggest question mark for Jerome is his lack of playoff experience. Over seven years, Jerome has just nine postseason appearances on his resume. While that’s certainly worth thinking about, the Pistons would be wise to at least keep tabs on Jerome as the year plays out.