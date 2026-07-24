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Detroit Pistons Proposed Jalen Duren Trade To Land NBA Sharpshooter

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons prepares for the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Another day goes by without Jalen Duren re-signed with the Detroit Pistons. The NBA star center is still hoping for his team to crack and make a desirable offer after his All-NBA season, but the playoff struggles clearly have the Pistons’ front office on a different page.

Duren made his frustrations clear early on during free agency. The star center explored sign-and-trade scenarios with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. The former team pivoted to another player, while the latter team doesn’t have a package of interest for the Pistons.

Since the Pistons and their center seem far away from striking a new deal, a sign-and-trade shouldn’t be totally ruled out. And if one of Detroit’s trade targets truly becomes available, that could leave an opening for Trajan Langdon to finally cave.

Detroit Pistons Proposed Jalen Duren Trade To Land NBA Sharpshooter

Houston Rockets v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 23: Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets drives around Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on January 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Christopher Kline of FanSided recently kicked around a handful of Jalen Duren trade ideas, with one that clearly stands out.

As the Pistons have been pegged as a solid fit for Michael Porter Jr. for many months now–and continue to do so–a three-team, sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies could be an idea worth exploring.

Here’s the proposal: The Pistons land Porter and Jaylen Wells, while a re-signed Jalen Duren heads to the Brooklyn Nets on his own.

The Grizzlies pick up Terance Mann, Duncan Robinson, and a 2027 first-round pick from the New York Knicks.

“Duren is still super young, meaning he fits on the same timeline as recent lottery picks Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr. Brooklyn happens to have one of the best coaches in the NBA in Jordi Fernandez, who’s all about establishing an identity on defense. Duren helps in that regard,” Kline explained.

Pistons Aren’t Ready To Move Duren

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 10, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Porter Jr. is obviously an ideal candidate for Detroit. He is a solid two-way player who has knocked down threes at a 39.8% clip throughout his career.

As a complementary piece on a championship-winning team, Porter averaged 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.

As a top-scoring option on a rebuilding Nets team, he produced averages of 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. He’s productive in all situations.

But the Pistons still want the Duren-Cade Cunningham combo together. After a 70-game season in 2025-2026, Duren posted averages of 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

The Pistons might not be willing to give Duren the max, but they likely have a long-term deal on the table, showing interest in keeping him around for years to come. There could come a time when Duren’s frustration reaches a point of no return, and it’s simply best for both parties to move on.

If Porter can’t get a new extension worth signing with the Nets, then perhaps that helps the Pistons change their mind. For the time being, keep this trade proposal around.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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