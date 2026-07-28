After LeBron James decided to choose the Philadelphia 76ers over everybody, the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ NBA offseason went from incomplete to needs work.

In a perfect world for Cleveland, the Detroit Pistons would’ve watched their rival get their King back and re-sign James Harden. Instead, James went to another Eastern Conference contender, while Harden is still available.

The expectation is that Harden will sign with the Cavs, but the longer he waits, the more his future comes into question.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale recently listed the top three landing spots for Harden as he remains available. It should be noted that the Cavs are still viewed as No. 1, but in the event they are willing to try something different, a sign-and-trade idea with the Pistons was proposed.

Detroit Pistons Proposed Risky Trade Idea For 17-Year NBA Vet

What is BR thinking?

“Although the Pistons have improved their spacing, none of their recent acquisitions promise additional creation. Harden isn’t the cleanest fit, but he’s a demonstrative upgrade over Daniss Jenkins and Ausar Thompson,” Favale stated.

“Detroit could build sign-and-trade offers around Duncan Robinson and Ron Holland II. Failing that, if Jalen Duren is on his way out, the Pistons could look to land Harden as part of a double sign-and-trade in which the big man is going somewhere other than Cleveland.”

It’s hard to imagine the Cavaliers would bite on the first option, taking on a package headlined by Duncan Robinson and Ron Holland. The Cavs wanted star power this offseason, and the two would simply serve as bench pieces.

The Jalen Duren idea isn’t totally far-fetched, considering the Pistons can’t satisfy the All-Star enough for him to sign a deal at the moment. Right now, the expectation is that Duren’s contract situation will drag through August and could potentially lead up to the buzzer-beater before camp.

The only problem is that Duren hasn’t garnered much sign-and-trade interest since the start of free agency. His top two suitors either moved on or have nothing of value to offer. Maybe that’s where James Harden could help facilitate.

Would James Harden Work For Detroit?

Harden would certainly bring the most star power to the roster the Pistons have seen since the start of the Cade Cunningham era.

Although he hasn’t been an MVP finalist since 2019-2020, Harden is still very productive at 36. Last year, the veteran guard averaged 23.6 points and 8.0 assists throughout his runs with the LA Clippers and the Cavs.

However, the two biggest concerns are worth avoiding him. One, Harden has been playing more point guard than ever at this stage of his career. While he thrived off the ball with the Houston Rockets, Harden had primary point guard duties in Philly, Los Angeles, and Cleveland. You don’t take the ball from Cade in Detroit.

The second concern would be the playoff issues. It’s hard for any team to ignore Harden’s inconsistency when it comes to the postseason, especially in close-out games. The Pistons are literally in a standoff with a young center entering his prime due to his postseason concerns. It wouldn’t be easy for them to overlook the big Harden question.