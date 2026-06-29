When it comes to free agency, the Detroit Pistons are clearly willing to do what it takes to sign or trade for a player with experience who will instantly improve the shooting concerns they possessed in the playoffs.

Last week, the Pistons traded for the Oklahoma City Thunder sharpshooter, Isaiah Joe, after cutting ties with the center Isaiah Stewart. Could the Sacramento Kings veteran Malik Monk be the next to join Detroit’s roster?

A group of NBA writers from The Athletic propose the idea.

Detroit Pistons Proposed To Trade For 9-Year NBA Sharpshooter From Kings

In a three-team deal between the Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and the Sacramento Kings, the Pistons give up two second-round picks, Chaz Lanier, and Ron Holland.

In return, the Pistons would net Malik Monk and a second-round pick.

“The Pistons give up a couple of seconds and Holland (someone they might be high on) here, but they would solve some offensive issues with Monk, someone they failed to acquire last summer,” Zach Harper wrote.

The other moves in the trade include the Raptors acquiring Domantas Sabonis, and the Kings picking up RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Lanier, Holland, and two second-rounders.

Malik Monk’s NBA Career

For the past four seasons, Monk has appeared in 276 games for the Kings. He started just 48 of those matchups, seeing the court for 25.4 minutes per game.

The veteran guard knocked down 35.4% of his shots from beyond the arc, producing 14.6 points per game. Along with his scoring, Monk averaged 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Before landing on the Kings, Monk spent one season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he averaged 13.8 points on 39.1% shooting from the field. Monk’s first four seasons in the NBA occurred with the Charlotte Hornets.

At this stage of his career, Monk has 585 games under his belt. He has produced averages of 12.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds, while shooting 35.5% from deep.

Could The Pistons Have Interest In Monk?

So far, Monk hasn’t had any strong links to the Kings’ guard.

Detroit’s interests have been in Norman Powell, Tyler Herro, Kawhi Leonard, and Trey Murphy III.

Monk is certainly under the radar, but he might be beyond a Plan B option for Detroit. For starters, Monk is in year three of a four-year, $77.9 million contract. He will make $20.1 million in 2026-2027. By picking up his player option for next season, Monk would make $21.5 million.

The Pistons would pay over $40 million for a reserve with seven games of playoff experience. In addition, parting with Ron Holland might be a tough pill to swallow for Detroit.

The 20-year-old defensive standout was the first homegrown selection for Trajan Langdon. The former fifth-overall pick has shown promise. That’s not to say Holland is untouchable, but the Pistons would be wise to hold on for a better deal.