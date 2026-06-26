Before free agency, the Detroit Pistons‘ list of star targets is already running thin.

A list of top targets for each NBA team suggests the Pistons should be hopeful for a shot at acquiring Kyrie Irving.

The top names, such as Austin Reaves and Coby White, have agreed to new deals with their teams. Kawhi Leonard was linked, but that was quickly shot down due to his lack of interest in Detroit.

Tyler Herro is still an option, but he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he has a good shot at staying.

Detroit Pistons Pushed To Pursue Kyrie Irving After Recent NBA Moves

“Irving is the biggest prize here, a battle-tested champion who’ll go down as one of the most gifted offensive weapons of his generation,” Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes wrote.

“His craft on the ball is second to none, and he brings the added benefit of elite three-point shooting (career 39.4 percent) to space the floor around sets run by Cade Cunningham.”

The Pistons need a star-caliber player to share the floor with Cade Cunningham. While the Pistons are going to prioritize bringing back the All-Star center, Jalen Duren, the big man still comes with offensive limitations.

Irving fills needs for Detroit with and without Cunningham on the floor.

When the two-time All-Star is playing, the ball will be in Cunningham’s hands. Kyrie Irving has thrived as a shooting guard in many different situations.

If Cunningham’s catching a breather, Irving would easily be the best backup point guard option for the Pistons. He would give the Pistons exactly what they’ve been missing since Jaden Ivey’s devastating injury two seasons ago.

Irving missed the entire 2025-2026 season with a torn ACL. When he played in 50 games during the 2024-2025 NBA season, the veteran guard averaged 24.7 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds.

Is Kyrie Irving A Possibility?

Right now, acquiring Kyrie Irving would require a gamble the Pistons might not be able to afford.

The Dallas Mavericks are going to play hardball on any calls for the veteran guard. They’ve signaled to the league that they don’t want to trade him, and are embracing the Irving-Flagg combo this fall.

One side of the gamble requires patience. Wait and hope that the Mavericks accept they aren’t going to win a title, and Irving should help them acquire some rebuilding assets. That could take months that the Pistons don’t have.

The other side of the gamble is overpay. Call the Mavericks and make an offer that they simply can’t refuse. In that case, the Pistons are truly going all in on a title now and could put their future in jeopardy. That seems like an anti-Trajan Langdon move.

For now, the answer is simply no; Irving is not a possibility. Over time, that could change, but the Pistons need a sure move before the 2026-2027 season tips off.