It’s been a productive NBA offseason for the Detroit Pistons, but it’s difficult to say that everything went according to plan.

The Pistons entered the offseason ready to star hunt. They were linked to a handful of notable targets. As the early days of free agency went by, many names were checked off.

Austin Reaves, Tyler Herro, and Coby White were some of the prominent players linked to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in 2026. The Pistons swung, but couldn’t connect.

It hasn’t been a dud of an offseason for the Pistons, but they are lacking a big move. That’s why Cem Yolbulan of Detroit Jock City is pushing the Pistons to take a New York Knicks-style leap to acquire New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

Detroit Pistons Pushed To Mirror Knicks Blockbuster Trade

The entire NBA knows that Trajan Langdon’s former organization (New Orleans Pelicans) is playing hardball when it comes to Murphy.

Despite the Pelicans looking like a rebuilding-caliber team, they are operating like the opposite of sellers.

If you want Murphy, you have to give up the farm. There’s an argument to be made as to why the Pistons should do it.

“The Pistons have to realize that acquiring Murphy could put them among the Tier 1 of title contenders,” Yolbulan argues.

“If you can acquire the missing player in your championship pursuit, you do it regardless of the price, and Murphy can be that player for the Pistons.”

The case is simple: mirror the Knicks‘ Mikal Bridges deal. It was criticized at the time. Many couldn’t believe how much the Knicks gave up for Bridges, who was thriving with the struggling Brooklyn Nets.

Despite the Knicks hearing it all throughout two years of Bridges, their aggressive roster-building ended up resulting in the ultimate goal: New York won a title in 2026.

“What makes Murphy the perfect fit [in Detroit] isn’t only his on-court contributions. Not only is he an elite shooter and off-ball player, but he also aligns well with Detroit’s timeline and salary structure. Murphy is 26 years old and is on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league,” Yolbulan added.

Trey Murphy’s NBA Career

The 26-year-old forward entered the NBA in 2021. He was a first-round pick, selected No. 17 overall.

By year two, Murphy was a full-time starter and a 40.6% shooter from three, while averaging 14.5 points per game.

Over the past two seasons, Murphy averaged over 20 points per game on the offensive side and produced averages of at least five rebounds and one steal on the defensive end of the floor.

With 317 games under his belt, Murphy has averaged 15.4 points, while shooting 38.2% from deep. Last season, he produced career highs with 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals.

Trey Murphy Trade: What’s The Cost?

The Pelicans continue to tell suitors that they want to keep Murphy.

Therefore, they’re going to need an offer that’s simply too good to pass up.

On July 2, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the asking price for Murphy dropped to the “equivalent” of three first-round picks.

For 2026-2027, Murphy is set to make $27.0 million in salary. The Pistons would need to attach some players along with the picks. Keep in mind, Detroit already sent away a few players this offseason, including Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, and Marcus Sasser.

If that’s the price, Bridges was slightly more expensive. In 2024, the Knicks gave up Bojan Bogdanovic, Mamadi Diakite, Shake Milton, four unprotected first-round picks, a first-round swap in 2028, a top-four protected first-round pick from Milwaukee, and a second-round pick.