When it comes to the Detroit Pistons‘ offseason, it’s clear what their next big move needs to be. The Jalen Duren contract saga has to get resolved.

Beyond that, the Pistons were suggested to add a “solid scoring free agent” by Pistons On SI. While the NBA waits on the LeBron James situation to conclude, the Pistons seem to have plenty of time to convince one of the available veterans to come their way after James makes his next move, which would get the market rolling again.

Detroit Pistons Get Pushed To Pursue 36-Year-Old NBA Scoring Star

John Hobbs of Pistons On SI name-dropped DeMar DeRozan as the proven veteran the Pistons should take a look at.

Recently, the Pistons were linked to the former Sacramento Kings forward, as it was reported that they are considering looking into the seasoned scorer. However, the market for DeRozan will be crowded.

Nearly all of the finalists in the mix for LeBron have been linked to DeRozan. He could be a Plan B for the teams that strike out on landing the former Laker.

DeMar DeRozan’s NBA Run

The 36-year-old forward entered the NBA as the No. 9 pick in 2009.

DeRozan was a franchise player for the Toronto Raptors for nearly a decade. He was sent to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018. After three seasons in Texas, DeRozan landed with the Chicago Bulls for three years.

Over the past two seasons, DeRozan played for the Kings. Last year, DeRozan appeared in 77 games for Sacramento. He produced averages of 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while shooting 49.7% from the field.

After getting cut from his three-year, $74 million contract early, DeRozan is likely to land a one-year deal in free agency. Something in the $8-10 million range could be what DeRozan draws as he becomes available once again.