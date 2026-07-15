Everything has gone quiet on the Jalen Duren front for the Detroit Pistons as of late.

As the star center made plenty of noise before the start of the 2026 NBA free agency period, Duren’s market has diminished.

He went from entertaining the Los Angeles Lakers‘ interest with multiple meetings to discussing a potential pairing with the Sacramento Kings.

According to NBA insider Zach Lowe, the Pistons “never sweated for a second.”

Now, a Kings-Duren pairing hasn’t been discussed in over a week. The Lakers clearly moved on, making a big trade for Walker Kessler and spending money elsewhere.

Detroit Pistons Quietly Get Notable Jalen Duren Update

Zach Lowe offered what seems like an obvious update on the Duren situation.

“They’re going to re-sign Jalen Duren pending some crazy sign-and-trade that emerges at a price that makes sense for everybody involved,” Lowe said on The Zach Lowe Show, which was published on July 15.

He added: “It makes Jalen Duren a lot of money.”

The Pistons aren’t expected to give Duren the supermax he was eligible for, thanks to his All-NBA season.

Even the standard max deal isn’t something the Pistons are expected to put on the table. Still, Duren will make plenty of money with his first non-rookie-scale deal. Even with the playoff struggles, Duren had a strong enough season to warrant a notable deal.

Jalen Duren’s NBA Career

Each year, Jalen Duren showed signs of progression.

In 2025-2026, he had the best run of his career, playing in 70 games.

Duren averaged 19.5 points per game, while making 65.0% of his attempts from the field. He produced a double-double average, coming down with 10.5 rebounds per game.

In addition to his scoring and rebounding, Duren dished out 2.1 assists per game.

In the playoffs, Duren struggled during his 14 appearances. He saw the court for 30.2 minutes per game. Making 51.4% of his shots from the field, Duren produced 10.2 points per game. He also came down with 8.5 rebounds per game and blocked 1.2 shots per outing.

The Pistons still have faith in Duren, and his future is as a co-star alongside Cade Cunningham. While the veteran center was right to chase the best deal possible on a personal level, the market simply hasn’t panned out his way.

Barring any shocking offers, Duren still seems likely to return to the Pistons.