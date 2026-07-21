With the Detroit Pistons struggling to land a true star-caliber talent so far during the 2026 NBA offseason, they’ll be a team to watch in the trade market as the 2026-2027 NBA season plays out.

While the Pistons might be keeping an eye on some of their previous targets such as Tyler Herro or Norman Powell, Swoosh Shrestha of Pistons Powered recently suggested an All-Star who hasn’t been tossed in trade rumors at all this offseason: Paolo Banchero.

Detroit Pistons Get Rare Trade Target Suggestion During NBA Offseason

As Shrestha noted, convincing the Orlando Magic to part ways with Banchero will likely be a tough task for any team–especially an Eastern Conference contender–but not many players are viewed as untouchable in today’s NBA.

That’s one of the reasons why Banchero is considered a look.

“[Banchero] could be a perfect secondary star,” Shrestha wrote, also describing Franz Wagner in the same way.

“Next to a player like Cade. If they were able to pick their spots more wisely and benefit from Cade’s playmaking, either Wagner or Banchero could look much more efficient and achieve more playoff success.”

Paolo Banchero’s NBA Career

The 23-year-old forward has been in the NBA since 2022. Two years into his career, he became an All-Star for the first and only time.

At this point, Banchero has 270 games under his belt. Throughout his career, he shot the ball 44.9% from the field and hit 31.7% from three.

The veteran forward has posted averages of 22.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Through three playoff runs, Banchero produced averages of 27.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

The Magic star is certainly a different suggestion for the Pistons this offseason. Being 23 with a five-year extension starting in 2026, Banchero is a clear long-term piece for any team that trades for him if the Magic open the phone lines.

Considering he’s owed $239.1 million through 2031, the Pistons’ financial situation would certainly get complicated. Banchero could be a name to keep an eye on in the future, but the Pistons would probably be wise to avoid giving up a haul to the Magic to acquire the polarizing forward.