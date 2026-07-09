Report: Pistons Get Major Kevin Durant Trade Update as Rockets Make Decision

The Detroit Pistons reportedly remain in active pursuit of Kevin Durant this offseason. They have explored possibilities to bring him from the Houston Rockets.

Durant, who turns 38 in September, is still viewed as an important roster piece even at this stage. Apparently, both the Pistons and Rockets feel the same way.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Pistons are facing a roadblock in their quest for acquiring the veteran superstar.

“Kevin Durant is a name that the Detroit Pistons have been looking into,” Siegel said. “They contacted the Rockets earlier this offseason about what it would take to trade for him. The Rockets are not interested in Kevin Durant this time, but they [the Pistons] are continuing to monitor Durant and see if there is going to be a pathway to acquire him, whether that be now or whether that be at the trade deadline or maybe even next offseason.”

Durant joined the Rockets last summer as part of a seven-team trade and the franchise is not in desperate need to move him one year later. They did suffer another first-round postseason exit, which was largely disappointing, but Durant still represents their strong contention chance.

Pistons Informed About Rockets’ Stance on Kevin Durant

It was always going to be a long shot for Durant. The Rockets reportedly don’t consider him untouchable, but may have to receive something serious to even move him.

Houston got Durant last summer as a short-term upgrade, not necessarily as a long-term cornerstone. He had an injury that made him generally non-existent in the postseason despite playing 78 regular-season games. The Rockets have the option to still keep him around to try another Push.

This doesn’t mean the Rockets will not prioritize any chance to secure long-term flexibility. Durant’s $90 million extension runs out in 2027-28 with a player option. With his age, betting on his full capacity or at least near full capacity for the next couple of seasons while earning a significant sum will be risky for the Rockets.

This largely means that if a trade looks unlikely this offseason, it may be likely next summer. The Pistons are not desperate and are already looking to maintain their core of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren.

Duren, in particular, is in the midst of an extension talk and the franchise is keeping one eye out for getting the best deal for both him and the organization.

“That is why they want Jalen Duren on a good price point,” Siegel added. “They still want to have enough flexibility to go all out and get a number two option next to Cade Cunningham.”

Durant would most likely be readily available next summer, but there is no assurance that he will be worth moving for when he is close to clocking 40 before the start of 2027-28.

Durant as a Piston Would Elevate the Roster Alongside Cunningham

There is a reason the Pistons are on Durant’s trail this offseason. They won 60-games in the regular season with basically a young core, but their inexperience showed in the playoffs.

Adding an experienced star to that core led by Cunningham would essentially keep the Pistons competitive and potentially push higher than they did this year. Durant has the length and scoring to slide next to the Pistons main star.

Durant is no doubt a short-term piece and his contract is just under the maximum, which will not push Detroit over the edge financially. The franchise has grown to this level with Cunningham and Duren, who were drafted. They could move for a big name star like Durant to further increase contention chances.





