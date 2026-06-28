Report: Pistons Targeting 7-Time All-Star Wing to Pair With Cade Cunningham

The 2026 NBA offseason looks to be an interesting one for the Detroit Pistons, who are fresh off a 60-win regular season. The Pistons have had one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent history, going from the hands-down worst team in basketball to the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit’s future is centered around none other than rising superstar point guard Cade Cunningham, who is coming off an MVP-caliber season and one of the best individual campaigns in franchise history. For Cunningham to continue turning the tide in Detroit and ascending individually, the Pistons will need to land their 24-year-old point guard some help.

Could Pistons Feature Another All-Star Around Cade Cunningham?

While Cunningham is largely responsible for transcending the Pistons’ fortunes, Jalen Duren, the rising 22-year-old big man, is also to thank for the success. But for Detroit to rise into legitimate title contender status, it may need to feature another star.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Pistons have their eyes on Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard, a seven-time All-Star could be an addition that would take Detroit over the hump.

“Now, if a team approached them with a massive trade offer for the seven-time All-Star, they would have to at least consider the idea of taking a step back and moving on from Leonard, especially since he turns 35 years old on Monday,” Siegel reported. “Multiple teams, including the Warriors, Timberwolves, and Pistons, have contacted the Clippers both at the trade deadline and this offseason to inquire about Leonard’s availability. At no point did Los Angeles show any interest in trading him, sources said.”

While the Clippers have not formally made Leonard available, Siegel reports there is a chance the franchise would look to move the two-time Finals MVP if they receive a worthy package.

Does Detroit have enough in its asset bank to draw up a strong trade package for Leonard? Maybe. Nonetheless, it is a good sign the Pistons are searching for another big fish to slot alongside Cunningham.

Detroit Should Strong Consider a Big Trade; is Leonard Enough to Make a Contender?

Last season, the Pistons blew away expectations. Cunningham arrived as a blossoming superstar, Duren announced himself as a franchise cornerstone and Detroit showed it may just be one major piece away from claiming the Eastern Conference mantle.

Perhaps making an offseason splash is something Pistons president Trajan Langdon needs to strongly consider.

In some ways, Cunningham’s situation mirrors Anthony Edwards’ in Minnesota. Both young, rising superstars on teams that can make noise in the playoffs. The Timberwolves realized they didn’t have enough to compete, so they landed LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

Maybe something similar needs to happen in Detroit. Perhaps star guard or wing next to Cunningham is what it will take to elevate the Pistons from a regular season force to a playoff powerhouse.

Landing Leonard from the Clippers might raise the Pistons to that level. Although he’s 35 years old, Leonard is coming off an All-NBA season after registering a career high 27.6 points per game and doing it on an uber-efficient 51.5% shooting from the floor.

Leonard is a proven winner and multi-time champion. He may be the superstar (and veteran) Detroit needs to put itself on equal footing with the NBA champion New York Knicks.