Soon, the Detroit Pistons will have to decide whether they want to break the bank on Jalen Duren or let their homegrown center take a walk in NBA free agency.

While Duren’s value took a massive hit during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the veteran center is slowly seeing that value rise again with time.

He might’ve lost out on the supermax he became eligible for, but he’s still expected to earn a ton, due to the fact that he was eligible for it in the first place.

Detroit Pistons Get Risky $200 Million Prediction Before NBA Free Agency

The Athletic’s John Hollinger ranked the NBA’s top upcoming free agents in July.

When it comes to Tier 1, max-caliber players, Duren was the one and only. Hollinger still predicts a handsome payday for the big man.

“Duren is only 22 and coming off an All-Star regular season, and cap-room teams like Brooklyn and Chicago will be circling with offer sheets if the Pistons get cold feet,” Hollinger wrote.

“A five-year, $200 million deal would value him at $40 million a year and keep him in Detroit through much of his prime; that feels like a potential endpoint.”

Do The Pistons Want Jalen Duren Back?

President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon made it pretty clear that Duren is still in the team’s plans.

While Langdon did note that the playoff run will be a discussion when it comes to negotiations, that doesn’t mean the Pistons are going to be low-balling Duren to the point where he’ll have to solely rely on getting an offer sheet from another team.

At the end of the day, the Pistons have to satisfy their star guard, Cade Cunningham. It’s been made clear that Duren is Cunningham’s guy. Detroit needs to take of business on the Duren front to keep the All-Star happy.

Jalen Duren’s Pistons Run

Coming out of Memphis in 2022, Duren was the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Although Duren was selected by the Charlotte Hornets, the rights were flipped to the New York Knicks and then the Pistons.

At 19 years old, Duren started 31 out of 67 games for the Pistons. He averaged 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds as a rookie.

By year two, Duren was a full-time starter. Over his next three seasons, Duren averaged a double-double.

In 2025-2026, Duren appeared in 70 games. He produced averages of 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game.