The Detroit Pistons moved up in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft to add the Stanford star, Ebuka Okorie.

Initially set to pick No. 21, the Pistons felt that Okorie slid far enough to take a chance. Detroit’s Trajan Langdon got on the phone with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire the rights to Okorie. He joined the Pistons as their only draft pick in 2026.

On Thursday, June 25, the Pistons introduced Okorie to the local media for the first time. After the press conference, the Pistons revealed Okorie’s No. 23 jersey.

The rookie takes on the number that Jaden Ivey once wore.

Detroit Pistons Rookie Takes Jaden Ivey’s No. 23 Jersey

The Pistons officially ended the Ivey era back in February.

On February 3, 2026, the standout guard was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team trade, which included the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ivey played in just four games for the Bulls. After dealing with a knee issue, Ivey was expected to miss the remainder of the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Due to off-court actions, Ivey was waived by the Bulls. Getting let go so late into the season, the veteran guard didn’t get picked up. It’s unclear if Ivey will get a chance to bounce back with another team.

Before leaving the Pistons, Ivey played on the team for four seasons. In 214 games, Ivey averaged 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Although he had a breakout season in 2024-2025, injuries derailed Ivey’s progress in 2025-2026.

Ebuka Okorie Joins The Pistons

During his lone season at Stanford, Okorie started all 31 games.

Seeing the court for 35.1 minutes per game, Okorie shot 46.5% and 35.4% from the field. The veteran guard averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.