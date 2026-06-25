WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 17: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on November 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The Detroit Pistons moved up in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft to add the Stanford star, Ebuka Okorie.
Initially set to pick No. 21, the Pistons felt that Okorie slid far enough to take a chance. Detroit’s Trajan Langdon got on the phone with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire the rights to Okorie. He joined the Pistons as their only draft pick in 2026.
On Thursday, June 25, the Pistons introduced Okorie to the local media for the first time. After the press conference, the Pistons revealed Okorie’s No. 23 jersey.
The rookie takes on the number that Jaden Ivey once wore.
Detroit Pistons Rookie Takes Jaden Ivey’s No. 23 Jersey
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 20: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets next to Cade Cunningham #2 at Little Caesars Arena on December 20, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Pistons officially ended the Ivey era back in February.
On February 3, 2026, the standout guard was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team trade, which included the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ivey played in just four games for the Bulls. After dealing with a knee issue, Ivey was expected to miss the remainder of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 07: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons takes the ball in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Due to off-court actions, Ivey was waived by the Bulls. Getting let go so late into the season, the veteran guard didn’t get picked up. It’s unclear if Ivey will get a chance to bounce back with another team.
Before leaving the Pistons, Ivey played on the team for four seasons. In 214 games, Ivey averaged 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Although he had a breakout season in 2024-2025, injuries derailed Ivey’s progress in 2025-2026.
Ebuka Okorie Joins The Pistons
GettyPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Ebuka Okorie #1 of the Stanford Cardinal is guarded by Jaydon Young #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels at Stanford Maples Pavilion on January 14, 2026 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
During his lone season at Stanford, Okorie started all 31 games.
Seeing the court for 35.1 minutes per game, Okorie shot 46.5% and 35.4% from the field. The veteran guard averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Detroit Pistons moved up in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft to add the Stanford star, Ebuka Okorie.Initially set to pick No. 21, the Pistons felt that Okorie slid far enough to take a chance. Detroit’s Trajan Langdon got on the phone with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire the rights to Okorie. […]