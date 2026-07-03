The Detroit Pistons made a roster move on July 3.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pistons are bringing back the veteran Javonte Green.

The duration of the deal is for one season. Green will make $3.95 million.

Detroit Pistons Make Roster Move For 7-Year NBA Veteran

Last season, Green joined the Pistons for the first time.

He appeared in 82 games, picking up six starts. The veteran saw the court for 17.6 minutes per game.

During that time, he shot 44.7% from the field, and hit on 38.1% of his shots from three.

Green posted averages of 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals.

Javonte Green’s NBA Career

Coming out of Radford in 2015, Green went undrafted.

He started his professional career playing for several clubs in Spain, Italy, and Germany.

In 2019, Green was picked up by the Boston Celtics for his first NBA opportunity.

Amid his second season with the Celtics, Green was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal. He ended up spending three full seasons with the Bulls up until 2024.

In 2024-2025, Green played for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Pistons signed Green to a one-year contract.

Now, he returns to Detroit for another run.