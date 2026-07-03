DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 14: Javonte Green #31 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates in the front of Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers after the 76ers turned over the ball during the fourth quarter of the Pistons' 114-105 win at Little Caesars Arena on November 14, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
The duration of the deal is for one season. Green will make $3.95 million.
Detroit Pistons Make Roster Move For 7-Year NBA Veteran
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Javonte Green #31 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 10, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Last season, Green joined the Pistons for the first time.
He appeared in 82 games, picking up six starts. The veteran saw the court for 17.6 minutes per game.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 13: Javonte Green #31 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on March 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
During that time, he shot 44.7% from the field, and hit on 38.1% of his shots from three.
Green posted averages of 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals.
Javonte Green’s NBA Career
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 19: Javonte Green #31 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball against Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks during the game at Madison Square Garden on February 19, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Coming out of Radford in 2015, Green went undrafted.
He started his professional career playing for several clubs in Spain, Italy, and Germany.
In 2019, Green was picked up by the Boston Celtics for his first NBA opportunity.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 19: Jose Alvarado #5 of the New York Knicks lays up a shot against Javonte Green #31 of the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on February 19, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Amid his second season with the Celtics, Green was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal. He ended up spending three full seasons with the Bulls up until 2024.
In 2024-2025, Green played for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Pistons signed Green to a one-year contract.
Now, he returns to Detroit for another run.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Detroit Pistons made a roster move on July 3. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pistons are bringing back the veteran Javonte Green. The duration of the deal is for one season. Green will make $3.95 million. Detroit Pistons Make Roster Move For 7-Year NBA Veteran Last season, Green joined the Pistons for the […]