DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 13: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Detroit Pistons had a trade in the making for roughly one week. During the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, it became apparent that the Pistons were going to move the veteran center, Isaiah Stewart.
It took a while, but Stewart was officially moved to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, July 8.
The veteran center was included in a six-team deal, which included the Pistons sending out three players and getting three new ones in return.
Detroit Pistons Send Final Message To Isaiah Stewart After Trade To Grizzlies
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Jalen Duren #0 and Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons celebrate during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
After the trade was officially announced, the Grizzlies sent their final farewell message to Stewart on social media.
“Since day one. Thank you for everything you brought to Detroit, Stew,” the Pistons’ social media team wrote on X.
Stewart changes uniforms for the first time in his career. After serving a role as Jalen Duren’s backup center in Detroit, Stewart will get a chance to compete for a more prominent role on a rebuilding Grizzlies team.
Isaiah Stewart’s Detroit Pistons Career
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 24: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons stands on the court during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 24, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
The 25-year-old frontcourt standout entered the NBA in 2020.
Coming out of Washington, Stewart was selected 16th overall. The original pick was made by the Portland Trail Blazers. Stewart was traded twice before landing on the Pistons a few days later.
Stewart played different roles over time. After his rookie season, Stewart started full-time. When Jalen Duren arrived and became a full-time starter, Stewart shifted to the power forward position.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 28: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after a second half basket while playing the Chicago Bulls with Cade Cunningham #2 and Jalen Duren #0 at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 118-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
JB Bickerstaff utilized Stewart as a backup center in 2024-2025. Stewart held that role for two years, becoming a strong presence off the Pistons bench. Despite seeing the court for fewer than 25 minutes per game, Stewart established himself as one of the top defensive players in the game.
He leaves the Pistons with 365 games under his belt. Stewart averaged 8.8 points, 6/8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks during his time in Detroit. Now, he picks up with the Memphis Grizzlies for his seventh season.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Detroit Pistons had a trade in the making for roughly one week. During the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, it became apparent that the Pistons were going to move the veteran center, Isaiah Stewart.It took a while, but Stewart was officially moved to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, July 8.The veteran center […]