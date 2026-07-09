The Detroit Pistons had a trade in the making for roughly one week. During the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, it became apparent that the Pistons were going to move the veteran center, Isaiah Stewart.

It took a while, but Stewart was officially moved to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, July 8.

The veteran center was included in a six-team deal, which included the Pistons sending out three players and getting three new ones in return.

Detroit Pistons Send Final Message To Isaiah Stewart After Trade To Grizzlies

After the trade was officially announced, the Grizzlies sent their final farewell message to Stewart on social media.

“Since day one. Thank you for everything you brought to Detroit, Stew,” the Pistons’ social media team wrote on X.

Stewart changes uniforms for the first time in his career. After serving a role as Jalen Duren’s backup center in Detroit, Stewart will get a chance to compete for a more prominent role on a rebuilding Grizzlies team.

Isaiah Stewart’s Detroit Pistons Career

The 25-year-old frontcourt standout entered the NBA in 2020.

Coming out of Washington, Stewart was selected 16th overall. The original pick was made by the Portland Trail Blazers. Stewart was traded twice before landing on the Pistons a few days later.

Stewart played different roles over time. After his rookie season, Stewart started full-time. When Jalen Duren arrived and became a full-time starter, Stewart shifted to the power forward position.

JB Bickerstaff utilized Stewart as a backup center in 2024-2025. Stewart held that role for two years, becoming a strong presence off the Pistons bench. Despite seeing the court for fewer than 25 minutes per game, Stewart established himself as one of the top defensive players in the game.

He leaves the Pistons with 365 games under his belt. Stewart averaged 8.8 points, 6/8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks during his time in Detroit. Now, he picks up with the Memphis Grizzlies for his seventh season.