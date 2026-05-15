Pistons Sent Stern Jalen Duren Warning From 3x NBA Champion

On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons are fighting for their season. Following a disappointing overtime loss in Game 5, the Pistons are on the road in Cleveland with a 2-3 deficit.

At this point in the postseason, the Pistons’ Jalen Duren issue is still major. The veteran center is playing nowhere near his All-Star level, and he reached an all-time low in Game 5.

During the fourth quarter and the additional overtime period, Duren stayed glued to the bench. After the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff suggested that Paul Reed was simply a spark for the team once again.

But it’s clear that Duren has entered unplayable territory more often than not throughout the playoffs, and the former NBA champion Danny Green sent a stern warning to the Pistons, making it clear that they have to make the tough decision to bench the veteran center.

Danny Green Speaks On Jalen Duren

“I’m praying for him, I hope nothing’s going on, whatever’s happening with Jalen Duren,” Green said on No Fouls Given.

“Regardless of the fact, we can’t play him. We got to win a playoff game. If you have something going on, you better communicate that. We got to sit you regardless, you’re not performing. Only thing else that came to mind is how do you get him to pick it up, the best translator, something that computes to your brain is the bench.”

Green spoke on his own experience, detailing how a benching helped motivate him. He also recalled his experience with the Philadelphia 76ers, when Ben Simmons’ mental block affected his second-round performance.

At the time, the Sixers were getting urged to bench Simmons. They didn’t, and the three-time All-Star had moments that affected the team in the most critical parts of the season. Green doesn’t have the inside scoop on Duren in Detroit like he did with Simmons in Philly, but sees similarities.

The Pistons will be back on the floor for Game 6 on Friday, May 15, tipping off at 7 PM ET. A win would force Game 7 on Sunday, May 17, in Detroit. A loss would spell the end for the 2025-2026 Detroit Pistons.