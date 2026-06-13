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Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Gets Strong Message From Detroit Pistons Coach

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San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Five
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 26: De'aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots a free throw during the second quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Five of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 26, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Going into the first elimination game of the 2026 NBA Finals, San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox has a lot of pressure placed on him.

As he’s struggled against the New York Knicks, Fox has dealt with some heavy criticism.

Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff addressed how he would handle the situation, sending a message to the Spurs.

Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Gets Strong Message From Detroit Pistons Coach

De'Aaron Fox

GettySan Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox.

When asked about what his message would be to Fox, Bickerstaff was straightforward.

“It’s simple: we love you, and we need you,” said the head coach.

“We understand what his talents are and how good he’s been as an All-Star before, and a floor leader, and a floor general. So, all we need you to do is be who you are. Who you are is good enough. The outside noise doesn’t matter. The outside noise has no impact on the job that he has to do and what his teammates think of him, and what his coaching staff thinks of him.”

DeAaron Fox’s NBA Finals Performance

Minnesota Timberwolves v San Antonio Spurs - Game Five

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MAY 12: De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Frost Bank Center on May 12, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

In Game 1 against the Knicks, Fox shot 23.1% from the field to score seven points. The Spurs lost by double digits.

Fox played much better in Game 2, producing 20 points while shooting 66.7% from the field. Although the Spurs lost again, the game was much more competitive.

In Game 3, the Spurs managed to pull off their first win over the Knicks in the series. However, Fox struggles were back. The star guard shot 28.6% from the field and missed all five of his threes. Fox dropped 12 points in the 115-111 victory.

In the last outing, Fox shot 37.5% from the field to score 18 points. The Spurs once again lost by a single point.

Now, the Spurs will be out with just one loss throughout the rest of the series. They need Fox’s best version on Saturday, June 13.

“You’re hoping for three more games. How do we get the best out of him? By showing him love and showing him support,” Bickerstaff finished.

The Knicks and the Spurs are slated for an 8:30 PM ET tip.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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