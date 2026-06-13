Going into the first elimination game of the 2026 NBA Finals, San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox has a lot of pressure placed on him.

As he’s struggled against the New York Knicks, Fox has dealt with some heavy criticism.

Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff addressed how he would handle the situation, sending a message to the Spurs.

Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Gets Strong Message From Detroit Pistons Coach

When asked about what his message would be to Fox, Bickerstaff was straightforward.

“It’s simple: we love you, and we need you,” said the head coach.

“We understand what his talents are and how good he’s been as an All-Star before, and a floor leader, and a floor general. So, all we need you to do is be who you are. Who you are is good enough. The outside noise doesn’t matter. The outside noise has no impact on the job that he has to do and what his teammates think of him, and what his coaching staff thinks of him.”

DeAaron Fox’s NBA Finals Performance

In Game 1 against the Knicks, Fox shot 23.1% from the field to score seven points. The Spurs lost by double digits.

Fox played much better in Game 2, producing 20 points while shooting 66.7% from the field. Although the Spurs lost again, the game was much more competitive.

In Game 3, the Spurs managed to pull off their first win over the Knicks in the series. However, Fox struggles were back. The star guard shot 28.6% from the field and missed all five of his threes. Fox dropped 12 points in the 115-111 victory.

In the last outing, Fox shot 37.5% from the field to score 18 points. The Spurs once again lost by a single point.

Now, the Spurs will be out with just one loss throughout the rest of the series. They need Fox’s best version on Saturday, June 13.

“You’re hoping for three more games. How do we get the best out of him? By showing him love and showing him support,” Bickerstaff finished.

The Knicks and the Spurs are slated for an 8:30 PM ET tip.