Ex-Pistons Star Isaiah Stewart Assaults 6’10” NBA Player in Wild Leaked Video

Former Detroit Pistons star Isaiah Stewart entered the spotlight Sunday after a video showed the 25-year-old NBA star punching center Drew Eubanks in a 2024 incident.

Security footage showed Stewart approaching Eubanks before throwing a punch. The incident took place before a game between the Pistons and Phoenix Suns in February 2024.

Former Pistons Forward Seen Hitting Eubanks in New Video

The Pistons were in Phoenix for a Valentine’s Day game against the Suns, with the opposing centers getting into it before the main action unfolded at the Footprint Center.

Footage of Isaiah Stewart punching Drew Eubanks from 2024 has been released. 😳 (h/t @TylerCoversNBA)

pic.twitter.com/TyoVo4WoqJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 27, 2026

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Stewart was arrested by police but was released that same evening. For his troubles, the league suspended him for three games without pay.

Stewart, managing an ankle issue was already ruled out for the game, but he still managed to confront Eubanks. After what appeared to be an exchange of words, the Pistons star dropped his bag and threw a punch at the Suns center.

Eubanks reportedly came out with a minor injury from the whole incident as Stewart was separated by arena security. Luckily for Stewart he didn’t have to appear before a court as charges weren’t pressed.

Stewart, who was recently traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, isn’t particularly new to a brawling incident. Just last season, also in February, the Detroit big man was suspended for seven games for his role in a fight that occurred during a game against the Charlotte Hornets.