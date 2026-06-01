Pistons Bring in Superstar to Bolster Championship Hopes in Bold Trade Idea

The Detroit Pistons were the number one seed in the Eastern Conference this season. It was a big leap from where they finished in the regular season last year. Despite being the top seed, they lost in seven games to the Cavaliers, blowing a 3-2 lead.

In the loss to the Cavs, it was clear that Detroit needs more offensive punch. They didn’t have enough shooters to help out Cade Cunningham, and it cost them. This offseason will be about finding a player or two who can help them out in that regard.

A bold trade idea from Bleacher Report has the Pistons swing for the fences by trading for Kawhi Leonard.

Pistons Bring in Kawhi Leonard in Bold Offseason Trade Proposal

Here is the full trade proposal:

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, Ron Holland, and a 2031 first-round pick

Detroit Pistons Receive: Kawhi Leonard

This trade would show that Detroit is really going for it next season. Instead of having one of the deeper benches in the league, they would gut that depth in pursuit of top-end talent. They could argue that it would be a move that would be well worth it based on how they progressed this season.

While Jalen Duren played great in the regular season, his postseason was a disaster. He was a non-factor in most of the games the Pistons played. Bringing in Leonard takes a lot of pressure off him on both ends of the floor, as Leonard is coming off his best season as a pro.

The best thing about this trade idea is that Detroit would only have to give up one future first-round draft pick. Keeping those draft assets for the future would allow them to pursue some other bench pieces at the trade deadline, especially if Leonard were to get hurt again.

Detroit Should Pursue an Offseason Trade

In order for them to really have a shot to win the Eastern Conference, the Pistons need to make a move. Cunningham is already a top-15 player in the NBA. He is someone who can be the best player on a championship team if he has the right pieces around him.

Figuring out Duren’s extension will determine what kind of trades they can make. If the Pistons can get him at a reasonable number, they can then pursue some other pieces. Detroit’s window to win is now, even with the rest of the Eastern Conference getting better next season.

How much the front office is willing to give up in terms of assets to pursue a title run remains to be seen. Adding in a player who can play both ends of the court is ideal. Still, getting a guy who can score should be their top priority. Adding a solid shooter should be at the top of their list.