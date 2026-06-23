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Detroit Pistons Tabbed As Trade-Up Candidates For 23-Year-Old All-American

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 25: Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon during the BIG3 Playoffs at Smoothie King Center on August 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/BIG3 via Getty Images)

For the second-straight offseason, the Detroit Pistons won’t be making a selection in the lottery.

However, the Pistons are expected to bring in a new first-round rookie this time around.

On Tuesday, June 23, the Pistons are set to go on the clock with the 21st overall pick. While the Pistons would likely be content with standing pat and making a pick there, Locked On Pistons’ Ku Khalil reports there is a prospect the Pistons could move up for.

Detroit Pistons Tabbed As Trade-Up Candidates For 23-Year-Old All-American

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament – Final Four - Practice Day – Indianapolis

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 03: Yaxel Lendeborg #23 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the Practice Day of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“I’ve said starting two weeks ago, I’ve heard Detroit very much likes Yaxel. He is an identified *dude* from what I’ve heard for them,” Khalil wrote on X.

“If he slips to 15, I’d be pretty shocked if Trajan isn’t ultra aggressive to make it happen.”

According to The Athletic’s 2026 NBA Draft rankings, Lendeborg is ranked No. 9. He is the third-best forward, according to The Athletic’s draft expert, Sam Vecenie.

“There are some limitations with Lendeborg as a true creator, but it’s hard to find a player more ready-made to step into an NBA rotation,” Vecenie wrote.

“He’s a monster defender with legitimate plus-plus tools in terms of size and length at 6 feet 9 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and the fluidity to slide his feet laterally. I would bet on him maxing out just below the level of All-Defense, but I don’t think I can completely rule it out if he really decides he wants to be a stopper.”

The NBA Draft analyst also added that Lendeborg has a “very versatile” offensive skill set that should translate well to the pros, while playing off of other stars.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s NCAA Run

Michigan v Arizona

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 04: Yaxel Lendeborg #23 and Trey McKenney #1 of the Michigan Wolverines react while playing against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old forward had runs with three different schools in the NCAA.

Lendeborg started at Arizona Western and made his way to UAB in 2023. He finished with one final season at Michigan, where the Wolverines won a title.

Lendeborg averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds during his three-year run from UAB to Michigan. While with Michigan, he posted averages of 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks, while shooting 37.2% from three.

The incoming rookie was dubbed the Big Ten Player of the Year and an All-American.

While Lendeborg’s rank isn’t close enough for a sure trade, draft night always sees sliders. If the Michigan star starts slipping, there seems to be a chance that the Pistons could consider moving up to keep him in the state.

 

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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