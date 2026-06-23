For the second-straight offseason, the Detroit Pistons won’t be making a selection in the lottery.

However, the Pistons are expected to bring in a new first-round rookie this time around.

On Tuesday, June 23, the Pistons are set to go on the clock with the 21st overall pick. While the Pistons would likely be content with standing pat and making a pick there, Locked On Pistons’ Ku Khalil reports there is a prospect the Pistons could move up for.

Detroit Pistons Tabbed As Trade-Up Candidates For 23-Year-Old All-American

“I’ve said starting two weeks ago, I’ve heard Detroit very much likes Yaxel. He is an identified *dude* from what I’ve heard for them,” Khalil wrote on X.

“If he slips to 15, I’d be pretty shocked if Trajan isn’t ultra aggressive to make it happen.”

According to The Athletic’s 2026 NBA Draft rankings, Lendeborg is ranked No. 9. He is the third-best forward, according to The Athletic’s draft expert, Sam Vecenie.

“There are some limitations with Lendeborg as a true creator, but it’s hard to find a player more ready-made to step into an NBA rotation,” Vecenie wrote.

“He’s a monster defender with legitimate plus-plus tools in terms of size and length at 6 feet 9 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and the fluidity to slide his feet laterally. I would bet on him maxing out just below the level of All-Defense, but I don’t think I can completely rule it out if he really decides he wants to be a stopper.”

The NBA Draft analyst also added that Lendeborg has a “very versatile” offensive skill set that should translate well to the pros, while playing off of other stars.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s NCAA Run

The 23-year-old forward had runs with three different schools in the NCAA.

Lendeborg started at Arizona Western and made his way to UAB in 2023. He finished with one final season at Michigan, where the Wolverines won a title.

Lendeborg averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds during his three-year run from UAB to Michigan. While with Michigan, he posted averages of 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks, while shooting 37.2% from three.

The incoming rookie was dubbed the Big Ten Player of the Year and an All-American.

While Lendeborg’s rank isn’t close enough for a sure trade, draft night always sees sliders. If the Michigan star starts slipping, there seems to be a chance that the Pistons could consider moving up to keep him in the state.