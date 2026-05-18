Will Tobias Harris Become an NBA Free Agent After Pistons Loss vs Cavs?

With a Game 7 loss at home, the Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris will have a lot to think about earlier than anticipated.

The Pistons finished No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. They believed that they had what it takes to make an Eastern Conference Finals run, if not an NBA Finals campaign.

Unfortunately, it’s not their year. A 125-94 loss against the Cavaliers called for Cleveland to advance, and for Detroit to look forward to the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Will Tobias Harris Be Back With The Pistons?

The 2025-2026 NBA season was the final year of Harris’ deal on the Pistons.

In 2024, Harris hit the free agency market after a long run with the Philadelphia 76ers. He inked a two-year, $52.0 million contract, which started with a $25.3 million salary for the 2024-2025 season.

This year, Harris played on a $26.6 million salary to close out the contract.

In the regular season, Harris appeared in 63 games. He shot 46.9% from the field, putting up 13.3 points per game. He posted averages of 5.1 rebounds per game and 2.5 assists per game.

Leading up to Game 7 of the second-round series, Harris’ playoff numbers were impressive as a whole. He averaged 19.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.

However, Harris’ Game 7 was underwhelming. The Pistons’ forward shot 0-6 from the field. All five of his points came from the charity stripe. He added five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block to his line for the night.

The Pistons have certainly enjoyed the second stint with Harris. They’ll likely show interest in bringing the veteran forward back in a slightly reduced role, but nothing can be guaranteed this early on.