After a disappointing second-round exit in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Pistons realized that they need to make a notable move or two to add star power around the two-time All-Star, Cade Cunningham.

Playing wait and see with the young roster is no longer a valid strategy.

With NBA teams keeping an eye on several stars across the league, Sports Illustrated’s Caden Handwork put together a trade proposal, which would give the Pistons a star guard to share the backcourt with Cunningham.

Detroit Pistons Trade Proposal Presents Path To Kyrie Irving

In a draft day hypothetical, Handwork suggests the Pistons could send out Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, and the 2026 No. 21 overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks in order to receive Kyrie Irving.

Irving is exactly the type of star that the Pistons would’ve avoided over the past two seasons, but wouldn’t be able to resist now.

At 34, Irving has a major red flag, considering he’s returning from an ACL tear. On a bright note, he took the entire 2025-2026 season off, as the Mavs struggled to compete for a playoff spot.

During his last run on the court, Irving appeared in 50 games in 2024-2025. He shot 47.3% from the field and hit on 40.1% of his threes to average 24.7 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Irving averaged 4.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

While Irving spent more time throughout his 14-year career with the ball in his hands, he managed to produce just fine playing alongside Luka Doncic when got to Dallas.

Knowing the Pistons want to keep the ball in Cade Cunningham’s hands, Irving would have to continue embracing that off-ball role, while taking up minutes at the one when Cunningham is off the court.

Would The Mavericks Be Interested?

Right now? No shot.

At the moment, the Mavericks are signaling to teams around the NBA that the Kyrie Irving market is closed. After adding Cooper Flagg No. 1 overall in 2025, the Mavericks want to see the duo play together before they make any big moves.

Irving is a target for the shelf. If the Pistons miss on other targets, they may be able to revisit Irving later in the year, depending on what happens in Dallas.

As for the package, it’s not all that enticing. Robinson is a solid shooter with an easy contract move off. Isaiah Stewart is a defensive standout with some shooting chops, but he struggled in the playoffs for the Pistons in 2026.