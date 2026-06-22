NBA free agency is quickly approaching, and the Detroit Pistons are already linked to a handful of rumors on the trade and free agency front.

While Jalen Duren’s free agency run has been talked about more than any other situation for the Pistons, a new trade candidate has emerged, changing the subject.

Isaiah Stewart is becoming a popular name from the Pistons, as teams are interested, leaving Stewart to brace for a potential trade, according to a report.

Could the Denver Nuggets be a dark-horse team to acquire Stewart?

Detroit Pistons Trade Proposal Gets Shooting Boost From Denver Nuggets

With the Pistons working hard on possibly acquiring Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat, a three-team framework for the Pistons, Heat, and the Milwaukee Bucks could include Stewart, leaving the Nuggets out of the equation.

However, if the Pistons pick up Herro without Stewart involved–or swing and miss out on Herro altogether–then the Nuggets could get on the phone with Trajan Langdon to discuss a possible Stewart acquisition.

According to a mock trade idea put together by John Hobbs of Pistons On SI, the Pistons and the Nuggets could swap out a package focused on Isaiah Stewart for Cam Johnson and Christian Braun.

A 2-for-1 doesn’t work money-wise, but the trade could get more in-depth with another club–or the Pistons could acquire one of them straight-up–as the Nuggets don’t need to dump off both right away.

Isaiah Stewart’s Pistons Career

The 25-year-old veteran front-court standout entered the NBA as the 16th overall pick out of Washington in 2020.

Stewart has spent his entire career with the Pistons, playing several different roles. The standout factor about Stewart is his defensive value.

He is regarded as one of the best backup centers in the league, and one of the top defenders. The Pistons’ veteran could be an excellent backup for Nikola Jokic.

Cam Johnson Or Christian Braun?

If the Pistons have to choose one…

Cam Johnson is the seasoned veteran with fewer years left on his deal. He is not a player the Pistons would have to commit to long-term.

The 2026-2027 season serves as Johnson’s final year. He will be paid $23.0 million.

As a secondary option on the Nuggets, Johnson scored 12.2 points per game. He shot 43.0% from three. The scoring was better in the playoffs, averaging 14.2 points. However, the three-point shooting took a dip to 31.4% for Johnson.

Braun would be a long-term play. At 24, he has four seasons of experience. While that’s a route that might be more attractive to the Pistons, the Nuggets want to move off Braun for a specific reason: buyer’s remorse.

After averaging 15.4 points while shooting 39.7% from three in 2024-2025, Braun produced 12.0 points per game while hitting on 30.1% of his threes in 2025-2026.

The 2026-2027 season serves as the first year of Braun’s five-year deal. He is owed $125.0 million through 2031. It’s a risky investment.

The answer comes down to whether the Pistons want to have an easy out or a sure long-term contributor. Johnson just might be the safer play.