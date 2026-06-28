Following a disappointing second-round exit in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Pistons are looking at a small roster shakeup to satisfy the needs of Cade Cunningham.

As a result, players are hitting the trade block. Earlier this week, the veteran center Isaiah Stewart was included in a trade to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pistons followed that move with the acquisition of Isaiah Joe.

That might not be all in terms of outgoing players. As some names (Duncan Robinson and Ron Holland) have been included in hypothetical moves for notable players, Marcus Sasser is rumored to be joining the block.

Detroit Pistons Trade Rumors Include New Player For NBA Teams To Pursue

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Pistons are willing to part with Sasser in the right deal.

While there haven’t been any links between Sasser and other teams across the league, the former first-round pick becomes a name to keep an eye on as the Pistons reach free agency at the top of July.

Marcus Sasser’s NBA Career

After a four-year run at Houston, which included averages of 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, Sasser entered the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Memphis Grizzlies made the Sasser selection, but his rights were included in a trade that sent him to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics flipped Sasser to the Pistons for James Nnaji, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick.

Sasser has spent the first three years of his career with the Pistons. During his rookie run, he appeared in 71 games, averaging 19.0 minutes on the court. He shot 37.5% from three, producing 8.3 points per game.

Since his rookie effort, Sasser’s playing time and production have regressed. In 2025-2026, Sasser averaged just 12.0 minutes of action, producing 5.2 points and 2.0 assists.

The 25-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie deal. Sasser is set to make $5.1 million in 2026-2027. Next summer, he’ll be a restricted free agent.