The NBA world is well aware of the fact that the Detroit Pistons took a liking to Tyler Herro during the 2026 offseason.

As the Pistons were on the hunt for proven shooters, Herro was one of the most prominent players on the block.

The Miami Heat were moving Herro–it was just a matter of when and where. While the Pistons were in early discussions to land Herro in a multi-team trade during the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, the Heat sent the sharpshooter to the Milwaukee Bucks instead.

Herro is embracing the move to his hometown, but his future is unclear. The Pistons should still be paying attention.

Pistons Trade Target Makes Current Intentions With Bucks Clear

During a recent media availability, Herro was asked about the status of his contract.

The veteran guard could become a free agent as early as next summer. After Herro collects $33.0 million in 2026-2027, the star guard will be an unrestricted free agent at 28. That is, of course, unless he gets an extension done.

“I’m not really worried about it right now,” Herro told the Associated Press over the weekend. “It’s a new slate for me, for the coaches, really for the organization as a whole. I don’t think that needs to be a burden over anyone’s shoulders.”

Both sides are embracing the link this season, but that can change quickly. The Bucks are not in a contend-or-bust situation, which means they’ll be called on as sellers before the 2027 trade deadline. While that doesn’t guarantee that Herro could get moved, it surely keeps the lines open for negotiations.

Should The Pistons Keep Herro On The Radar?

Why not? The Pistons made some three-point shooting upgrades by bringing in Isaiah Joe, John Collins, Gary Harris, and Taurean Prince.

Still, they didn’t get an All-Star-level player like Herro. The ex-Heat guard only has one under his belt, but that’s enough to say he would be one of the top players to share the court with Cade Cunningham since the star point guard’s arrival.

Herro has 394 games under his belt. Throughout his career, he has averaged 19.5 points while shooting 38.2% from deep.

The Pistons aren’t desperate enough to go on a heavy pursuit for Herro, but the Bucks guard’s situation is worth keeping an eye on.