PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 27: A general view of the sneakers worn by Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat prior to a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on February 27, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)
With the Detroit Pistons set to get busy in the NBA trade market, multiple players are expected to be on the trade block.
The veteran sharpshooter Duncan Robinson was listed as a potential parting player for the Pistons this offseason in a piece that warns fans not to be surprised if certain players get moved.
Detroit Pistons Get Trade Warning On 8-Year NBA Veteran
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after making a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors in the second hald at Chase Center on January 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
“For the Pistons to acquire Trey Murphy III from the New Orleans Pelicans, they’ll likely have to give up another key piece in addition to Stewart,” Handwork wrote. “One of those players could be Pistons guard Duncan Robinson.”
The Pistons have a handful of players who could entice some of their trade suitors. Robinson will certainly be a name to keep an eye on for several reasons, such as his shooting value, experience, and his favorable contract.
Duncan Robinson’s Contract
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 10: Duncan Robinson #55 and Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
In 2025-2026, Robinson collected $16.8 million from the Pistons. That’s the highest point of salary in the deal.
The contract declines in value over time–and it’s only partially guaranteed from this point moving forward. Robinson could be matched for $15.9 million, but he’s only owed that much if he reaches January 10, 2027. If released before then, he’s owed $2.0 million.
Duncan Robinson On The Pistons
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 03: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons reacts to a call against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 03, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Robinson isn’t untouchable in Detroit, but the deal has to be very good in order to include him.
For a team on the hunt for three-point shooters, cutting ties with Robinson is sort of backward dealing. In 77 games during the 2025-2026 NBA season, Robinson shot 45.6% from the field to average 12.2 points. He put up 7.0 threes per game, averaging 41.0%.
The Pistons are clearly interested in the veteran guard Tyler Herro. It’s unclear if the Miami Heat or Milwaukee Bucks would request Robinson’s presence in a potential three-team trade.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
With the Detroit Pistons set to get busy in the NBA trade market, multiple players are expected to be on the trade block. Isaiah Stewart is the most notable name at the moment, but Sports Illustrated’s Caden Handwork listed three more players who could get packaged and moved. The veteran sharpshooter Duncan Robinson was listed […]