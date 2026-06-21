With the Detroit Pistons set to get busy in the NBA trade market, multiple players are expected to be on the trade block.

Isaiah Stewart is the most notable name at the moment, but Sports Illustrated’s Caden Handwork listed three more players who could get packaged and moved.

The veteran sharpshooter Duncan Robinson was listed as a potential parting player for the Pistons this offseason in a piece that warns fans not to be surprised if certain players get moved.

Detroit Pistons Get Trade Warning On 8-Year NBA Veteran

“For the Pistons to acquire Trey Murphy III from the New Orleans Pelicans, they’ll likely have to give up another key piece in addition to Stewart,” Handwork wrote. “One of those players could be Pistons guard Duncan Robinson.”

The Pistons have a handful of players who could entice some of their trade suitors. Robinson will certainly be a name to keep an eye on for several reasons, such as his shooting value, experience, and his favorable contract.

Duncan Robinson’s Contract

During the 2025 NBA offseason, Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Pistons. Overall, the contract is set at $47.9 million.

In 2025-2026, Robinson collected $16.8 million from the Pistons. That’s the highest point of salary in the deal.

The contract declines in value over time–and it’s only partially guaranteed from this point moving forward. Robinson could be matched for $15.9 million, but he’s only owed that much if he reaches January 10, 2027. If released before then, he’s owed $2.0 million.

Duncan Robinson On The Pistons

Robinson isn’t untouchable in Detroit, but the deal has to be very good in order to include him.

For a team on the hunt for three-point shooters, cutting ties with Robinson is sort of backward dealing. In 77 games during the 2025-2026 NBA season, Robinson shot 45.6% from the field to average 12.2 points. He put up 7.0 threes per game, averaging 41.0%.

The Pistons are clearly interested in the veteran guard Tyler Herro. It’s unclear if the Miami Heat or Milwaukee Bucks would request Robinson’s presence in a potential three-team trade.