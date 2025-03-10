Trail Blazers’ Coach Chauncey Billups Talks Detroit Restoral

The Portland Trail Blazers’ head coach Chauncey Billups opened up on the resurgence of the Detroit Pistons before their home game on Sunday night.

Billups, a former Detroit Pistons and member of their 2004 NBA Championship team, credited coach JB Bickerstaff and the team for their massive turnaround from a year ago. Billups highlighted the resiliency within the team and the mindset of the new head coach, in a press conference moment:

“I think J.B. has been awesome. He’s brought them some toughness that they needed. Look at Cade and what he’s done. I thought he was excellent last year. Even when they were losing those games, I grew a lot of respect for him because he never let go of the rope, kept scrapping, kept fighting. That’s when your leadership shows the most, in the struggle.”

Billups’ comments are worth hearing because of his status in the league as well as his history with the organization. Billups, an NBA Hall of Famer, is someone who’s value to a team was as much about his leadership as it was his on court production. Through his hardened mentality, Billups led the Pistons to 6 straight Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals appearance, including the 2004 Championship over the Shaq and Kobe Los Angeles Lakers.

The 36-29 Pistons turnaround is something to study. A year ago on the date of this posting, the Pistons were 10-53. Bickerstaff, Cade Cunningham, and the Detroit front office have rehauled the Pistons, who are within 1 game of the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Billups’ comments are a testament to the development of the Pistons, and his words should not be taken lightly. The Pistons are scrappy, they embody the city of Detroit, and this is a team that never gives up.

Next game, the Detroit Pistons will return home to face the Wizards on March 11th. Portland will face the Golden State Warriors March 10th.