In the days leading up to the Miami Heat’s blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Detroit Pistons were linked as a possible third team to get in on the action.

With the deal getting done, it’s becoming clear that the Pistons are not going to get involved, barring any buzzer-beater changes.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Giannis sweepstakes is a two-team deal between the Heat and the Bucks, leaving the Pistons to consider other options.

Detroit Pistons Get Tyler Herro News After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Tyler Herro is the name that is relevant for Detroit.

Over the past week, the Pistons have been linked to the veteran guard. Initially, it seemed the Pistons would be open to picking up Herro from Miami in a three-team deal, putting the sharpshooter next to Cade Cunningham.

Instead, the Pistons will have to make a call to Milwaukee.

The situation gets slightly complicated, considering there is mutual interest between Herro and the Bucks. Still, the Pistons could reach out to Milwaukee’s front office to see what it would take to land Herro.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Milwaukee has interest in Detroit’s veteran center, Isaiah Stewart. The defensive standout could be a starting point for a future discussion.

What Does Tyler Herro Bring?

The 26-year-old former 13th overall pick for the Miami Heat has established himself as one of the top three-point shooters in the NBA.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Herro appeared in just 33 games. He battled setbacks throughout the year.

When he was on the court, Herro averaged 20.5 points, while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.8% from three. The ex-Heat guard also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Overall, Herro posted averages of 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, during his time with the Heat. In the playoffs, contributed to 14.6 points per game, shooting 32.8% from three.

Herro is a former Sixth Man of the Year and a one-time NBA All-Star.