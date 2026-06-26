Pistons Get New Tyler Herro Trade Hope After Insider Update

The Detroit Pistons‘ pursuit of Tyler Herro may not be over after all.

Just days after Milwaukee landed the former Miami Heat All-Star as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, new reporting suggests the Bucks could be more open to discussing Herro than previously believed.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, rival teams around the league increasingly believe Milwaukee’s first-round draft decision may have changed the equation.

That could keep the Pistons firmly in the mix.

Bucks’ Draft Pick Fuels Tyler Herro Speculation

Stein and Fischer reported Friday in The Stein Line that Detroit has “maintained an interest in Herro all along” even after failing to acquire him as part of the Antetokounmpo blockbuster.

While Milwaukee has consistently conveyed that it values Herro and is open to keeping the Milwaukee native, rival executives believe the Bucks’ decision to draft Arizona guard Brayden Burries with the No. 10 overall pick could signal a greater willingness to entertain trade offers.

“Some rival teams have surmised that the Bucks’ selection of Arizona’s Brayden Burries … actually makes Milwaukee more willing than not to consider offers for Herro,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

Although the Bucks have not publicly indicated Herro is available, the report suggests teams around the league continue monitoring his status.

Pistons’ Previous Trade Package Has Already Changed

Detroit has already shown how serious it is about landing Herro.

Earlier this week, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported the Pistons explored joining the Antetokounmpo blockbuster in hopes of emerging with Herro, discussing a package built around Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, Duncan Robinson and draft compensation.

That framework is no longer possible.

Stewart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies during the second round of the NBA Draft, while the Pistons later acquired sharpshooter Isaiah Joe from the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for two second-round picks.

Those moves reshape Detroit’s trade assets, but not necessarily its interest.

Stein and Fischer’s latest reporting indicates the Pistons continue monitoring Herro despite the roster changes.

Why Tyler Herro Remains a Logical Fit for Pistons

The appeal remains obvious.

Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range last season despite appearing in only 33 games because of injuries.

His combination of shot creation, perimeter shooting and secondary playmaking would complement franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham, giving Detroit another high-level offensive creator after last season’s breakthrough campaign.

The Pistons have spent much of the offseason searching for additional scoring and playmaking on the perimeter.

Their acquisition of Isaiah Joe addresses part of that need by adding one of the league’s premier spot-up shooters.

Herro, however, would provide a different dimension as a proven primary scorer capable of creating offense both on and off the ball.

Bucks Hold the Final Decision

Whether Detroit ultimately lands Herro depends almost entirely on Milwaukee.

The Bucks continue balancing two competing priorities.

On one hand, Herro is a former All-Star and Wisconsin native who could help keep the franchise competitive after Antetokounmpo’s departure.

On the other hand, Milwaukee’s selection of Burries—and the growing belief among rival executives that the rookie could eventually fill part of Herro’s offensive role—has fueled speculation that the Bucks may be willing to listen more seriously to trade proposals.

Detroit has already demonstrated it has no intention of standing still as the Eastern Conference continues to evolve.

The Pistons aggressively pursued Herro before the Giannis blockbuster became official and have since continued reshaping their roster through the Stewart and Joe trades.

If Stein and Fischer’s latest reporting proves accurate, Detroit’s long-running pursuit of Herro may still have another chapter left to unfold.