Detroit Pistons Urged To Consider Nuggets’ Discounted Trade Candidate

On the other side of the NBA, the Denver Nuggets are a top contender in the Western Conference, but they have a lot of questions. One of their biggest unresolved situations might be something the Detroit Pistons are keeping an eye on. At least, they’ve been urged to do so.

Like Jalen Duren, the Nuggets guard Peyton Watson remains unsigned. The two restricted free agents are some of the most prominent names on the market, and they aren’t getting ideal offers from their teams at the moment.

The Pistons don’t have any current sign-and-trade suitors for Duren, but the same can’t be said for the Nuggets and Watson. The Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Los Angeles Clippers have all been linked to Watson. Cem Yolbulan of Detroit Jock City urges the Pistons to poke their head in the market.

Pistons Urged To Consider Nuggets’ Discounted Trade Candidate

“For Detroit, Watson would fill an immediate need as a versatile forward who can do a little bit of everything,” Yolbulan wrote.

“He is an improved shooter and shot creator who is already a big plus defensively. His age and upside would be worth the Pistons giving up future assets for. Whether that would be enough to lure him to Detroit, however, remains to be seen.”

A sign-and-trade would have to take place in order for the Pistons to retain their own restricted player while bringing Watson East.

Initially, the Nuggets wanted a haul for Watson. At least two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps had to come with intriguing players. As the market patiently sits without movement, the price has reached a discount.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the price is down to a “high-level” player and a first-round pick.

Who Could The Nuggets Target?

Denver’s notable trade block candidates are Duncan Robinson and Ron Holland.

Although the former player is a seasoned three-point shooting specialist who is battle-tested in the playoffs, it’s hard to imagine the Nuggets want to move their young, up-and-coming player for the 32-year-old Robinson.

Holland was just a top-five pick in 2023. He improved from year one to two last year, but his offensive concerns stand out too much for a team that wants instant offensive contributions. Last season, Holland averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 78 games. He averaged just 6.4 minutes per game in the playoffs.

By all means, the Pistons should see what it might cost to acquire Watson as the price lowers, but they simply still might not have enough with the discounted tag.

Since the Nuggets don’t truly want to move Watson, their mentality might cause them to ask for too much (Ausar Thompson) and hope Detroit bites.