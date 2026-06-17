Over the past two seasons, Detroit Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon played the long game.

The front office frontman wanted to see what his young team had, and refused to shake up the core with big trades before finding out.

Now that the Pistons know they are good–but not good enough–Langdon can no longer operate with the same mindset. Detroit is expected to get active in the trade market this offseason.

Detroit Pistons Urged To Make Bold $112 Million Trade

Several NBA writers at CBS Sports made some bold predictions for the league.

The Pistons were urged to make a call to the New Orleans Pelicans to try to strike a deal to acquire Trey Murphy III.

“Adding more shooting and scoring to take some of the offensive burden off Cade Cunningham’s shoulders should be the Pistons’ top priority,” Jack Maloney wrote.

“He’s a big wing who can space the floor as an elite catch-and-shoot threat (42.6% on such attempts last season) but can also create some of his own offense.”

The Pistons finished the 2025-2026 NBA season as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. When they got to the playoffs, Cade Cunningham was reaching another level, but it often became a one-man show.

The two-time All-Star could only do so much in crunch time. The Pistons needed to climb back from 1-3 against the Orlando Magic in round one.

When they got to the second round, they started hot with a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers, before running out of steam and losing in Game 7.

Trey Murphy’s NBA Journey

The 25-year-old former Virginia standout was a first-round pick (17th overall) during the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Memphis Grizzlies called Murphy up, but the rights went to New Orleans. For five seasons, the Pelicans employed Murphy.

The veteran forward has appeared in 317 games for the Pelicans. Throughout his career, Murphy has averaged 15.4 points while shooting 38.2% from three.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Pelicans saw Murphy average 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He shot 37.9% from three.

Trey Murphy Trade: Is It Possible For The Pistons?

You can’t rule out any trade destination in the NBA if a team shows interest, but it’s necessary to note that the Pistons are far from the only team that could show interest in Murphy.

Despite the Pelicans’ unwillingness to move him before the 2026 trade deadline, Murphy was a hot name in the trade rumor mill.

Along with the competition, it’s also easy to wonder about the Pelicans’ willingness to deal with the Pistons. There’s familiarity between the two clubs, with Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver being former Detroit executives, while Langdon came from New Orleans. Is that a good or bad thing?

Then lastly, the Pelicans are still moving like a contender, despite not having the results to back up that mindset. If Murphy is viewed as a useful producer to at least a handful of other teams, that could be a signal for the Pelicans to hold.