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Pistons Urged to Pursue $149 Million Tobias Harris Replacement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a basket against the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After a disappointing Round 2 loss in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Pistons learned that Cade Cunningham needs some notable offensive upgrades around him for year three under JB Bickerstaff.

As the Pistons enter the offseason during Conference Finals week, Bleacher Report is urging the team to consider giving the Los Angeles Clippers a call. With Kawhi Leonard’s contract expiring soon, he just might be available this year.

The Pistons Need A Major Upgrade

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers controls the ball against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Intuit Dome on April 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Basketball-wise, the Pistons really can’t find a better fit for what they need than Leonard,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote.

“He is a wildly effective (and forever efficient) offensive player who doesn’t dominate the ball but looks great when needed to fill up the spotlight. He could scratch virtually every itch the Pistons have on offense and still make them even stronger on defense.”

Jalen Duren looked like a max star all season long and was a key piece in getting the Pistons the No. 1 seed. But when it mattered the most, he came up incredibly short.

Tobias Harris was the Pistons’ second-best scorer in the playoffs (18.1 points per game), but he’s getting roasted for his final two showings in close-out games in the second round. Cade Cunningham couldn’t hero-ball his way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kawhi Leonard would bring scoring, stellar defensive play, and championship experience to the Pistons. In 2025-2026, Leonard posted averages of 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Are There Any Cons?

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 17: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers speaks to the media at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

All deals have their downsides. Leonard would be a risk primarily due to the league’s investigation into potential salary cap circumvention with the Los Angeles Clippers.

His injury history is a bit difficult to get past as well. But Leonard managed to play in 65 games for the second time in three years in 2025-2026. The worst of his knee concerns are currently behind him.

Lastly, Leonard doesn’t come cheap. He’s set to make $50.3 million in 2026-2027. The Pistons will have to find a way to match that, while keeping the package attractive enough for them to actually want to strike a deal.

The good news about the contract is that it’s short-term. Leonard’s three-year, $149.5 million contract expires in 2027. If the Pistons were to acquire him and don’t see him as a long-term fit, they could move on next summer.

Detroit’s front office will have several options to take a look at this summer, but Leonard is certainly a name to keep an eye on as his future in LA remains a big question.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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