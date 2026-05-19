Pistons Urged to Pursue $149 Million Tobias Harris Replacement

After a disappointing Round 2 loss in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Pistons learned that Cade Cunningham needs some notable offensive upgrades around him for year three under JB Bickerstaff.

As the Pistons enter the offseason during Conference Finals week, Bleacher Report is urging the team to consider giving the Los Angeles Clippers a call. With Kawhi Leonard’s contract expiring soon, he just might be available this year.

The Pistons Need A Major Upgrade

“Basketball-wise, the Pistons really can’t find a better fit for what they need than Leonard,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote.

“He is a wildly effective (and forever efficient) offensive player who doesn’t dominate the ball but looks great when needed to fill up the spotlight. He could scratch virtually every itch the Pistons have on offense and still make them even stronger on defense.”

Jalen Duren looked like a max star all season long and was a key piece in getting the Pistons the No. 1 seed. But when it mattered the most, he came up incredibly short.

Tobias Harris was the Pistons’ second-best scorer in the playoffs (18.1 points per game), but he’s getting roasted for his final two showings in close-out games in the second round. Cade Cunningham couldn’t hero-ball his way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kawhi Leonard would bring scoring, stellar defensive play, and championship experience to the Pistons. In 2025-2026, Leonard posted averages of 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Are There Any Cons?

All deals have their downsides. Leonard would be a risk primarily due to the league’s investigation into potential salary cap circumvention with the Los Angeles Clippers.

His injury history is a bit difficult to get past as well. But Leonard managed to play in 65 games for the second time in three years in 2025-2026. The worst of his knee concerns are currently behind him.

Lastly, Leonard doesn’t come cheap. He’s set to make $50.3 million in 2026-2027. The Pistons will have to find a way to match that, while keeping the package attractive enough for them to actually want to strike a deal.

The good news about the contract is that it’s short-term. Leonard’s three-year, $149.5 million contract expires in 2027. If the Pistons were to acquire him and don’t see him as a long-term fit, they could move on next summer.

Detroit’s front office will have several options to take a look at this summer, but Leonard is certainly a name to keep an eye on as his future in LA remains a big question.