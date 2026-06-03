Although the Detroit Pistons avoided a disappointing round one loss in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, they couldn’t overcome the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

As a No. 1 seed, the Pistons failed to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Coming up short, it’s clear the Pistons need to get some notable win-now helpers to place alongside Cade Cunningham.

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was tabbed as a desirable addition for the Pistons, according to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley.

Detroit Pistons Urged To Pursue Kyrie Irving Move During 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is just weeks away.

These days, the Pistons aren’t looking to go on the clock early in the lottery. The Pistons won’t go on the clock until No. 21 on June 23. For the time being, that is their lone pick.

The Pistons could certainly use the pick on a high-upside rookie deep into the order, but BR suggests possibly packaging it and sending it over to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Irving.

A Hypothetical Kyrie Irving-Pistons Framework

“The Pistons could put something pretty decent on the table,” Buckley wrote.

“This year’s 21st pick would obviously be included, and probably Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland II as well. An extra sweetener or two might be required depending on who Detroit dangled as a money-matcher, but Stewart and Holland are true building blocks, and that pick could deliver another.”

When the Mavericks added Kyrie Irving, it was a different time in Dallas. Luka Doncic was at the head of the snake. These days, Doncic is out. So is the star they traded him for (Anthony Davis).

Cooper Flagg is a great building block—somebody the Mavericks wanted to see paired with Irving—but it’s unclear if the situation makes sense for Irving.

The 34-year-old is fresh off an ACL tear recovery. Being a nine-time All-Star and a one-time champion, Irving might only be willing to play in a winning situation. Dallas is unlikely to offer that in 2026-2027.

Kyrie Irving’s Recent Run With The Mavericks

The last time the Mavs saw Irving on the floor was during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The star guard shot 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three to average 24.7 points. Irving also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Do The Pistons Make Sense?

The Pistons lacked clear shooting power during the playoffs. Cunningham played well, but lacked the proper support throughout the 14-game stretch.

Irving would be Cunningham’s best co-star in his career by far. He’s a surefire NBA superstar, even after a year-long recovery.

During his career, Irving posted averages of 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

Irving’s trade chances remain low for the time being. But if he becomes available, the Pistons would be wise to inquire.