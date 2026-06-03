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Detroit Pistons Urged To Pursue Kyrie Irving Move During 2026 NBA Draft

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Kyrie Irving
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Kyrie Irving played four seasons in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant

Although the Detroit Pistons avoided a disappointing round one loss in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, they couldn’t overcome the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

As a No. 1 seed, the Pistons failed to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Coming up short, it’s clear the Pistons need to get some notable win-now helpers to place alongside Cade Cunningham.

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was tabbed as a desirable addition for the Pistons, according to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley.

Detroit Pistons Urged To Pursue Kyrie Irving Move During 2026 NBA Draft

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 02: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on April 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2026 NBA Draft is just weeks away.

These days, the Pistons aren’t looking to go on the clock early in the lottery. The Pistons won’t go on the clock until No. 21 on June 23. For the time being, that is their lone pick.

The Pistons could certainly use the pick on a high-upside rookie deep into the order, but BR suggests possibly packaging it and sending it over to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Irving.

A Hypothetical Kyrie Irving-Pistons Framework

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“The Pistons could put something pretty decent on the table,” Buckley wrote.

“This year’s 21st pick would obviously be included, and probably Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland II as well. An extra sweetener or two might be required depending on who Detroit dangled as a money-matcher, but Stewart and Holland are true building blocks, and that pick could deliver another.”

When the Mavericks added Kyrie Irving, it was a different time in Dallas. Luka Doncic was at the head of the snake. These days, Doncic is out. So is the star they traded him for (Anthony Davis).

Cooper Flagg is a great building block—somebody the Mavericks wanted to see paired with Irving—but it’s unclear if the situation makes sense for Irving.

The 34-year-old is fresh off an ACL tear recovery. Being a nine-time All-Star and a one-time champion, Irving might only be willing to play in a winning situation. Dallas is unlikely to offer that in 2026-2027.

Kyrie Irving’s Recent Run With The Mavericks

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 29: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on January 29, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The last time the Mavs saw Irving on the floor was during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The star guard shot 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three to average 24.7 points. Irving also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Do The Pistons Make Sense?

GettyDetroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham walks off the floor. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Pistons lacked clear shooting power during the playoffs. Cunningham played well, but lacked the proper support throughout the 14-game stretch.

Irving would be Cunningham’s best co-star in his career by far. He’s a surefire NBA superstar, even after a year-long recovery.

During his career, Irving posted averages of 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

Irving’s trade chances remain low for the time being. But if he becomes available, the Pistons would be wise to inquire.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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